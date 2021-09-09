Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has announced the latest round of Small Business Investment Grants, 21 awards totaling $164,429.
In all, the Mayor’s Office has awarded about $500,000, spread over 77 grants, since the program began in December of last year. It is designed to bolster small business prospects as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc. The latest grants were awarded earlier this month.
The fall grant cycle is now open and applications can be found at bit.ly/3kHrkCp. Deadline for the fall 2021 cycle is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
“The city of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of Charleston,” Goodwin said in a news release. “Small business is the backbone of our local economy, and it continues to be important to show business owners that they aren’t alone, especially in these trying times.”
Businesses awarded funding include: Appalachian Motorsport Co. ($10,000); B.K.S. The Pa’Teo ($10,000); Blackwell and Co. ($2,999.99); Books and Brews ($10,000); Cinema VII Inc. ($10,000); CPR Lifesaving ($2,230); Dem 2 Brothers ($10,000); Dupont Hotel ($2,609.56); Nagy & Majestro ($2,210.09); Ooh La Lucy ($5,000); Quantum Sportswear ($10,000); Riant Group ($9,880); Spa Bliss ($10,000); Steele Properties ($10,000); Tempo Construction ($10,000); The Grill ($10,000); The Pitch KC ($10,000); Tops Off Barbershop ($4,900); Wild Graze ($10,000); Yolanda Monroe ($4,600); and Zucca Rose Properties ($10,000).
The grant program awarded money in three previous cycles — December 2020; February 2021; May 2021; and the most recent awards. The award ceiling increased from $5,000 in the first two rounds to $10,000 the last two.
The scoring committee for the most recent cycle was comprised of Andy Backus of the Mayor’s Office of Economic & Community Development; Tim Brady of the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau; Todd Dorcas of the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation; Christy Elliott of Truist Bank; and Alex Schnulo of Northwestern Mutual.