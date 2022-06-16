The Charleston metropolitan area is down 4,200 jobs from the level it possessed in April 2019, before the onset of COVID-19.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, that downturn represents 109,200 jobs from April 2019 to 105,000 in April of this year, the most recent month for which statistics are available. That’s a downturn of 3.9%.
On the other hand, the unemployment rate is down to 3.7% in the counties of Kanawha, Boone and Clay, Charleston’s Metro Statistical Area. That rate is close to the 3.5% statewide figure and way down from 5.2% in March 2020.
Gov. Jim Justice trumpeted the state’s unemployment numbers earlier this week, as the rate has declined from 4.3% in October of last year to 3.5% in May. While the state seems to be rebounding, the three counties in Charleston’s MSA have yet to replace all their jobs.
The big loser has been the food service industry.
Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst at the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy, said food service jobs declined from a state average of 67,000 in 2019 to 62,300 in March of this year, a 7% decline. By April, that number had bounced back to 63,400.
“Where did those people go?” O’Leary asked, rhetorically.
He offers two suggestions -- death and defection.
The state experienced an increase of 1,500 deaths in 2020 from 2019 and an uptick of 2,800 more in 2021 than in 2020. In addition, the state lost 3.2% of its population from 2010 to 2020, an actual loss of 59,278 people.
“The number of jobs is lower but unemployment is also lower,” O’Leary said. “There are no stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment checks or child tax credits to blame it on now.
“When the unemployment rate is lower than ever before, people are probably not in the state.”
West Virginia has never boasted a particularly robust workforce participation rate. This refers to the number of people actively looking for work. Those who aren’t are removed from consideration.
Workforce participation has hovered between 54% and 55% in West Virginia, both before and after the pandemic. This suggests that no great bottom has fallen out of the “willing to work” level. It has never been superb.
As for the lagging Charleston job figures, O’Leary says the Bureau for Labor Statistics uses home phone surveys to determine if individuals are working, as opposed to calling employers to gauge job vacancies.
“You can show up in one category and not the other,” he said.
When McCormick Jewelers -- which boasted a 75-year history in Charleston -- closed last month, company president Patricia McCormick blamed lack of help as one reason for its demise.
Jim Cowie, 75, runs Susie’s Hamburgers in South Charleston. Interviewed a year ago, Cowie bemoaned having to pay $15.50 an hour for employees who come in early -- 3 a.m. -- and $13.50 for those who come in at 6 a.m.
Even with the higher wages, he had to remain closed Sundays and Mondays. Until recently.
“We’re open on Mondays again,” said Cowie, 75. “I’m tickled to death to get through this and still be in business. We’re on the road to happiness, I believe.”
Those who take the decent wage must report early to a demanding boss.
“We’re hard to work for because they’re not going to be using a cell phone on my time or smoking a cigarette on my time,” Cowie said.
He reports some retailers finding more help but noted his food vendors are still spotty with their stock. His bread vendor often has no buns, he said, so his wife Susie leaves the house shortly after midnight -- she must be at work at 3 a.m. -- in search of them.
Some food items and supplies are still hard to come by, he says. A simple to-go box that was 11 cents is now 30 cents.
“We have some really good employees,” he said. “Seven or eight that stay around and work their butts off. You’ve got to love the restaurant business.
“I always have.”