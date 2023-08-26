Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Katherine Juker and Emilie Yarid Couch, sisters who own Yarid’s Shoes & Accessories, are celebrating the family-owned business started by their grandparents over a century ago.

“Having a third-generation business is rare these days,” Couch said. “My sister and I actually own the business now. My grandparents, Sam and Dora Yarid, started it in Lewisburg in 1918. Then my father and uncle took it over from them, and then my sister I took over after my father and uncle retired.”

