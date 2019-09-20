Chemours announces plans to lay off nearly 60 employees at Belle plant

Chemours, the chemical company formed in 2015 as a spinoff of DuPont, announced Friday it plans to eliminate 57 jobs from its Belle plant by the end of the year.
The move comes as Chemours prepares to exit the methylamines and methylamides business by the end of 2019, according to a statement released by the company Friday afternoon.
"This was a difficult decision, made following a thorough review and analysis of the line of business," the statement said. "We will work to support impacted team members during the outplacement process."
The layoffs are among 60 planned across Chemours' North America operations. The Belle location employs 207 people, according to the Kanawha County Commission.
"There's so much emphasis when it looks like some coal production facility is going to shut down," said Commission President Kent Carper. "They cut things, they give away taxes ... Where is the state and federal government when it comes to protecting our factory jobs?
"It’s a sad day for Kanawha County and the town of Belle."
The Belle plant dates back to 1937. At its peak in the 1950s, it employed more than 5,000 workers. Optima Chemical Co., which purchased two units at the Belle plant from DuPont in 2015 prior to the Chemours spinoff, is one of a handful of companies that continue to operate at the site located along the Kanawha River.