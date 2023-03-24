About a dozen people gather Thursday for the 6:30 a.m. opening of the South Charleston Chick-fil-A on MacCorkle Avenue. With the opening, the business becomes the first to begin operations at the long in-development Park Place site.
New MacCorkle Avenue Chick-fil-A owner Tom Minturn opens the door at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, greeting the first customers to the new South Charleston store. With the opening, the business became the first to begin operations at the long in development Park Place site.
Amelia Ricks, 7, eats chicken nuggets with her mom, Danni, at the 6:30 a.m. opening of the new Chick-fil-A in South Charleston. Amelia was the first person through the door when it opened Thursday morning. With that opening, the business became the first to begin operations at the long in-development Park Place site.
Cars line up at the drive-thru for the 6:30 a.m. opening Thursday of the new Chick-fil-A in South Charleston. With the opening, the business became the first to begin operations at the long in-development Park Place site.
New South Charleston Chick-fil-A drive-thru server Amy Jones gives the first person in line, Nick McKinney of Point Pleasant, his early morning order. With Thursday's opening to the public, the business became the first to begin operations at the long in-development Park Place site.
The first round of customers inside the new Chick-fil-A, in South Charleston, get their orders in just after the store opened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. With the opening, the business became the first to begin operations at the long in-development Park Place site.
For the first time since its conceptualization all the way back in 2016, something is cooking over at South Charleston’s in-development Park Place site.
During a Wednesday ribbon-cutting event, Chick-fil-A became the first of the three publicly announced businesses to open at the roughly 500,000-square-foot, $32 million site being developed for retail, restaurant and hospitality businesses across from Riverwalk Plaza on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston.
“This is kind of like a historic day for us, the first opening at Park Place. And all of us that grew up here, we remember what this property was to South Charleston,” South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said. “So, to do the remediation process and convert a fly ash pond to a productive piece of property again, it’s just a great day for our community. And what better lead-off hitter than Chick-fil-A?”
The restaurant opened to the public Thursday.
Mullens said he hopes a 175,000-square-foot Menards location, complete with a 40,000- square-foot warehouse, and a Starbucks franchise will join the fast-food chicken establishment in the not-too-distant future.
“Menards will start [construction] sometime midsummer maybe, maybe late summer, once they get their site ready. It’s not quite ready yet, but we’re getting really close,” Mullens said. “Starbucks will be the next store to open down here. They’re going to be right next door. I’m not sure exactly what their timeline is yet, but being a smaller store, it goes up pretty quickly.”
Mullens and South Charleston City Manager Rick Atkinson said that, between Chick-fil-A’s 125 new jobs and the 20 to 26 other businesses they say the city has lined up, an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 jobs will be created by the time they’re all open.
“We have enough already lined up to fill the whole site, but things can change,” Mullens said. “We want to try to bring things we don’t have in West Virginia. That’s our goal. Now, it won’t be 100%, obviously, but, if we can get 60 or 70%, that’s our goal.”
While declining to formally announce the names of any of the other in-flux businesses specifically, he said each would fall under the retail, restaurant and hospitality umbrella.
Groundbreaking on the $6.5 million site purchased from South Charleston Industrial Park owner Ray Park took place in February 2019.
The site housed a fly ash pond formerly used by FMC that has since been filled in with 2 feet of stone, wood grain and 720,000 tons of dirt from the nearby West Virginia Regional Tech Park, according to Atkinson.
Atkinson characterized the work of continually compressing the fly ash, a coal combustion product, to make the land suitable for building as 80% done. The fill will total 900,000 tons by its completion, he said.
“That will get finished up this summer,” he said. “There’s two factors: time and weight. The less weight, the more time. The more weight, the less time.”
Once that portion of the project is complete, Atkinson said, additional internal roadwork and sewer construction can get underway.
The project has been funded through two districts, an Economic Opportunity Development District, which redistributes future sales tax from the area back to the city to cover the majority of costs, and a Tax Increment Financing Zone, which will divert future, presumably increased, real estate tax revenue from the site to offset remediation costs.
The new Chick-fil-A location, 90 MacCorkle Ave., is owned by Tom Minturn, who also owns and operates the South Ridge establishment.
“In about 2016, they told us to start getting ready to work toward a second restaurant,” Minturn said. “We just didn’t know where it was going to be, so this is awesome. Thank you.”