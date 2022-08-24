Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

City of Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced an $80 million investment into two ancillary Charleston Town Center mall structures Wednesday, paving the way for development of a substantial multi-sports complex.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango say the Capital Sports Center project represents the largest partnership between the entities to date. They and others participated in the announcement Wednesday afternoon from the second floor of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, not far from where the extensive mall-related renovations are to take place.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

