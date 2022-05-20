Mayur Patel is perhaps not home free in demolishing an eyesore attached to the Town Center mall, but the City of Charleston no longer is standing in his way.
City Attorney Kevin Baker said the city no longer is denying Quarrier St. LLC – the hotel project’s operating entity – a demolition permit.
Baker said the city granted the permit after the group presented an application that satisfied the requirements of a 2021 state Supreme Court case that had to do with technicalities involving a “party wall” or “common wall.”
Patel's lawyer Isaac Forman filed a February lawsuit in Kanawha County Circuit Court seeking an injunction so demolition could begin. A hearing was set for June 16.
“The city anticipates being dismissed from the pending litigation that remains, as it always has been, a dispute between private entities,” Baker said.
Forman had argued that very point, to no avail, and reflected the sentiment earlier this week. He said the only parties involved are The Hull Group, which owns the mall and objected to the demolition; Patel; and former mall owner U.S. Bank, which approved identical demolition plans, which Forman contends were to transfer to any new owner.
“We have pulled the injunction motion we filed,” Forman said. “We have said from the beginning if there has to be a lawsuit, it does not need to involve the City of Charleston.” The city and Building Commissioner Tony Harmon have been dropped from the suit.
At the heart of the matter had been the city’s informal policy of not allowing demolition to occur if it determined two owners shared a common wall and one did not want demolition to proceed.
Still potentially in the way is The Hull Group, which bought the mall a year ago for $7.5 million. It since has lost tenants, asked for a property tax reduction and applied sheetrock to dozens of empty mall spaces.
A phone call to Hull general counsel Wayne Grovenstein went unreturned.
Hull would not agree to the separation of the former Sears from the main mall, citing concerns the mall would be damaged.
Forman referenced a demolition agreement with the former mall owner in his motion for a preliminary injunction. He wrote that Patel, based in Richmond, Virginia, purchased the Sears parcel in May 2018.
“To that end, Plaintiff [Patel] negotiated extensively with the former mall owner, entered into a detailed contract providing for the demolition of the former Sears Building as the first step in redeveloping the parcel. That contract satisfies any concerns the City might have regarding safety of the planned demolition ...
“Plaintiff has been denied a demolition permit due to the intentional interference of The Hull Group, whose obstinance has been sanctioned by the City of Charleston and Building Commissioner Tony Harmon ... Citing no health or safety concerns, Commissioner Harmon refused to issue a demolition permit.”
Patel wants to erect a temporary wall between the Sears building and the main mall, demolish the Sears structure and erect a permanent wall. Then, the hotel may be built.
He has talked about it since 2018. Before that, he talked about building a hotel on Quarrier Street but never followed through.
Patel said he wants to build a Hilton Hotel on the Sears property. Hilton officials stipulate that their hotels be free-standing.
Save for five years in the 1990s, Lisa McCracken served as either assistant marketing coordinator or marketing director, from the mall’s birth in 1983 until Hull bought it in May 2021. She sat in on periodic meetings from 2017 until 2020 between Patel, receiver CBRE and city officials, resulting in what she understood to be an agreement to separate the buildings. CBRE had been managing the mall after it fell into bankruptcy and failed to find a buyer. U.S. Bank ended up buying it again.
“I never saw a final document but I’m aware they spent months and months negotiating to assure the mall structure was protected before granting approval to Patel,” said McCracken, in a previous Gazette-Mail story. “It was a top priority and a great concern from the mall’s point of view. This wasn’t some last-minute, willy-nilly, inconsequential matter. A lot of time and lawyer hours were expended before CBRE would sign off prior to the sale to Hull.”
Demolition and construction expert Rodney Loftis has been waiting to demolish the Sears building since last year. The operation is not simple, but his company and others have done the work before, he said.
Loftis festooned his sign on the side of the building last summer, where it remains. Garbage and debris litter the property. Homeless people last summer used the structure for showers – a conversion of the sprinkler system – and had built fires there for cooking and keeping warm.
The Sears building sits in an area of weedy, vacant lots.
“I’m happy,” Forman said Thursday. “It’s a good result. From a litigation perspective, it would now be on Hull if it wants to stop it.”