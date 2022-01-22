The long-vacant Sears building stands where its owner wants it to fall.
What’s holding it up, literally and metaphorically, is an unwritten city policy that parties sharing a common wall must both agree to demolition.
The Hull Group, based in Augusta, Georgia, says plans to demolish the Sears building could damage the Charleston Town Center mall. Hull bought the mall last year.
Mayur Patel, who owns the structure that once housed the retail anchor, and his demolition man say the building and mall do not share a common wall and the job should be straightforward.
Patel demolition man Rodney Loftis on Wednesday allowed a Gazette-Mail photographer onto the second-floor Sears building. About 10 feet separate the Sears wall from the mall wall.
Over the last five years, the mall has endured bankruptcy, a stint in receivership under local real estate firm CBRE and an ownership change.
Hull owns 33 malls, stretching from upstate New York to Mississippi. KM Hotels is also a major Eastern player, with dozens of properties. KM officials have talked of putting a hotel in Charleston since 2013, when Danny Jones was mayor.
Patel pulled out of that deal, angering Jones. Had Patel not appeared serious, Jones said, the old Holley Hotel site on Quarrier Street could have been marketed to someone else.
The hotel developer has planned to demolish Sears and build a hotel in its place since at least 2018. Hotel and CBRE representatives met repeatedly to discuss demolition permission, according to former mall marketing manager Lisa McCracken.
“I’m astounded that agreement never went through,” she said.
CBRE agreed to demolition, said McCracken as well as Patel and his representatives. Then Hull bought the mall, and the Sears building remains.
“They’re letting Hull hold this over our heads,” said Patel lawyer Isaac Forman, who practices in Charleston. “They’re basically giving the Hull Group veto authority. This is between Hull and Patel.”
Who’s calling the shots?
Forman contends Hull ought to have no say in demolition because no common wall exists and easement agreements mandating mall access to the Sears building are void, a fallout from the mall’s long decline.
Charleston Building Commissioner Tony Harmon said he is waiting on the two sides to reach an agreement.
Six months after CBRE agreed to demolition, following periodic meetings over the course of months, Hull bought the mall.
Patel wants the hotel separate from the mall because most major hotel chains want their facilities to be separate structures to maintain the “flag,” or brand.
Enough prep work has been done that a “Homewood Suites by Hilton” drawing, targeted for Charleston, appears on the developer's website. “Description coming soon,” reads text underneath.
Hull Vice President for Government Relations John Mulherin said he was unaware of city policy requiring both parties to sign off on a demo permit.
“The Sears owner has the right to tear down his building; it just has to do so in a manner that doesn’t cause damage to the mall building,” Mulherin said. “I don’t think there’s any disagreement that a hotel is a good use. The issue is that the demolition plan submitted does not meet the criteria of not causing damage to the mall building.”
Mulherin could not say just how the plan would damage the mall. He said the company’s construction people had come to that conclusion.
City attorney Kevin Baker said the rule about both parties agreeing to demolition is informal, not based on city code.
“This protects the rights of private property owners,” Baker said in a phone interview. “It’s grounded in the Constitution.”
How common is this wall?
Loftis, the son of a long-time Kanawha Valley demolition expert of the same name, said the wall in question is not a common wall and the hotel could be “coming out of the ground by now.”
“The two structures,” he said, are divided by a “free-floating, non-load bearing wall, a type of masonry block. It must come down by hand. A temporary wall will be constructed and attached to the mall.
“Once the temporary wall is constructed, we will demolish the [Sears] structure, exposing the temporary [mall] wall. Then that wall will be turned into a permanent wall.”
It might sound like a big job, Loftis said, but “it’s something we do regularly.” He says $170,000 worth of building materials are set on the job site. His crew must check regularly to keep intruders from stealing the materials.
The vacant Sears sits in the middle of an unsightly downtown patch of vacant and mostly weedy lots. The ugliness stretches from a tidy but vacant parking lot next to the Beni Kedem temple on Clendenin Street, then moves catty-corner to the former Sears auto center property before reaching a crescendo at a small, walled-off lot next to the Municipal Auditorium.
Though the area is starved for anything new or aesthetically pleasing, the city sticks to its guns.
“The City wants to see investment and progress,” Matt Sutton, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s chief of staff, said in a statement, “but the private property owners must agree on the demolition of their properties. The owners of the former Sears property have known this for years and the Building Department has applied it consistently across multiple owners of the mall.”
The question of whether Patel should be allowed to build his hotel is also affected by legal agreements reached decades ago, upon the mall’s opening.
Forman cites an original 1982 easement agreement stipulating that any mall operator may raze or remove its building at any time after expiration of its operating covenant.
Events that could trigger the end of the covenant are a 60% vacancy rate and at least two other anchors not operating. The mall only has one anchor operating, J.C. Penney’s.
The easement agreement is no longer in effect, Forman said, because of the vacancy rate and the lack of anchors. If Sears still owned the building, it could tear it down the same way Patel wants to.
“In other words, once the major stores are released from the operating covenants, those easements go away and you can tear down the building,” Forman said. “It makes sense. If you’re Sears, you say we’ll give you rights-of-way and access through our building, but once the music stops, those go away.”
Takes two to tango – and demolish
“The structures aren’t connected,” Loftis said.
A visual inspection by a layman leads to that conclusion. The walls are wide enough apart to exercise in. The Sears wall is a masonry block, well inside the exterior wall of the mall. They are not common walls as they are standardly defined.
Save for five years in the 1990s, McCracken served as either assistant marketing coordinator or marketing director from the mall’s birth in 1983 until Hull bought it last May. She sat in on periodic meetings over the course of roughly two years between Patel, CBRE and city officials, resulting in what she understood to be an agreement.
“I never saw a final document but I’m aware they spent months and months negotiating to assure the mall structure was protected before granting approval to Patel,” McCracken said. “It was a top priority and a great concern from the mall’s point of view. This wasn’t some last-minute, willy-nilly, inconsequential matter. A lot of time and lawyer hours were expended before CBRE would sign off prior to the sale to Hull.”
McCracken estimated the talks took place from late 2017 until sometime in 2020.
Forman said the two parties signed a contract agreeing to the demolition. But KM missed its window.
KM Hotels experienced supply delays, performed needed legal work and obtained demolition permission from nearby downtown property owners.
By the time KM approached the city seeking a permit, Hull had taken over the mall. The Building Commission advised KM it would need to reach a new agreement with Hull.
Any Charlestonian who has been here a spell remembers that Town Center once had four operating anchor stores. The structures of three remain, and one is still in business, but Montgomery Ward vanished in 2001, extracted from the main mall.
First a free-standing Bob Evans occupied the space, then Brick Street Insurance and now Encova.
Slicing cheese
Chief in separating buildings is how to support a load-bearing wall during the work, said local civil engineer Sam Wood.
“If you share a common wall, there’s a state of equilibrium, and altering that wall can change the stability,” Wood said. “A non-load bearing wall is not carrying any load from above. In most of those cases you can remove it without affecting anything structural within the main shell of the building. It makes it a heck of a lot simpler. You don’t have to redesign or put in supports around it.”
Wood said has not seen the Sears wall.
New York City common law says an owner who demolishes a building attached to another by a common wall may be liable for damages if support to the common wall is reduced during construction or other work is done negligently.
Kenneth Block, writing in the New York Law Journal, cites Section 3309 of the New York City building code, which also stresses liability.
“The developer must support the vertical load of the adjoining structure -- including a party wall -- by proper foundations, underpinning, or other equivalent means. The duty of the excavating owner does not end with the completion of the excavation; he or she is required to support the wall by proper foundations so that it remains as stable as before.”
City of South Charleston city engineer Steve DeBarr said his office would more than likely investigate the situation and bring the parties together before deciding.
“We’d work with all the parties to try and come up with a solution to it,” DeBarr said. “You’d love to have a Hilton come in. I don’t think it’s insurmountable, but as a city engineer, I’d have to insist that plans be prepared by an engineer and done with the supervision and direction of an engineer. It may not be easy and it may not be cheap and public safety comes first, always.”
Some true common walls are indeed a dead end, he said.
“You’ve got to determine if it is or not,” DeBarr said. “With a party wall, the line goes right down the middle. It’s like slicing cheese. There’s no way to just split it up and down.”
DeBarr said he understands the City of Charleston’s caution.
“If something bad happens, the very first thing all the parties are going to do is say, ‘The city gave me a permit,’” DeBarr said. “If I’m going to give you a permit, I’m going to make sure I’m on solid ground.”