Commerce Secretary's listening tour resumes Tuesday in Kanawha County

Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch’s ongoing series of listening tours with state business owners and operators will resume Tuesday in Kanawha County.

Gaunch is scheduled to visit construction and automotive businesses in the county, according to a department release.

That will include stops to Shafer Equipment, a family-owned heavy equipment rental and sales company in Clendenin; NGK Spark Plug USA in Sissonville; and Peerless Block and Brick in St. Albans.

Following the tours, Gaunch will take part in a roundtable discussion with Kanawha County business leaders, hosted by the Charleston Area Alliance.

This marks the fifth tour in what Gaunch has said is a way to “get out from behind his desk” to meet face-to-face with business leaders around the state.

Previous stops have included four north-central West Virginia counties, Wood County, Wyoming and Raleigh counties, and the Northern Panhandle.

