The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority has filed a lawsuit against Charles WV Mall, LLC, otherwise known as Town Center mall owner The Hull Group, for an alleged failure to pay fees stemming from a restated joint development agreement.

Ann Starcher, representing CURA, filed the suit in Kanawha Circuit Court. It asks for $48,000, an amount CURA says was agreed to under the August 2020 reworking of the JDA, or joint development agreement.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

