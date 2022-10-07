The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority has filed a lawsuit against Charles WV Mall, LLC, otherwise known as Town Center mall owner The Hull Group, for an alleged failure to pay fees stemming from a restated joint development agreement.
Ann Starcher, representing CURA, filed the suit in Kanawha Circuit Court. It asks for $48,000, an amount CURA says was agreed to under the August 2020 reworking of the JDA, or joint development agreement.
It refers to Section 4.2 of the restated agreement, under “Additional Annual Payment.” The prior section addresses money owed in the event the mall is sold or refinanced. Neither condition applies.
The annual additional payment addressed in Section 4.2 is based on “rents received by the mall owner from tenants...”
Hull has lost multiple tenants since its May 2021 purchase of the mall, but did gain a new one last month.
The suit asks that Hull be liable for $48,000 per year, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, until Dec. 31, 2025 ; $68,000 per year beginning Jan. 1, 2026 until Dec. 31, 2028; and $83,000 from Jan. 1, 2029 until Dec. 31, 2029.
Hull has not responded to the suit. A call to John Mulherin, the company’s director of government affairs, went unreturned Friday.
Though the amount requested stems from a reworked agreement, the suit maintains Hull is “responsible for the obligations running with the land from U.S. Bank.” Hull purchased the mall from U.S. Bank.
Hull is also involved in a separate legal action involving its obligation to collect parking charges from tenants and divvy them to the Charleston Building Commission, the issuer of the bonds which financed original construction.
On another front involving Hull, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper says the commission and Hull have agreed to let area attorney Nick Casey serve as a hearing examiner in determining the company’s second appeal of its property taxes in as many years.
Deputy county manager Andrew Gunnoe said Hull originally wanted an Oct. 27 hearing date, but it will likely be held a week or so later.
During a daylong hearing in October 2021, Hull argued the $30 million assessed value of the mall was too high and should be based closer to the sale price of $7.5 million. The commission eventually appraised the property at $21.5 million.
Carper said he asked the mall operator if he planned to argue that taxes should be lessened because of reduced leasable space. The mall is the same size; Hull has erected wall after wall of temporary sheetrock, apparently to cover vacant storefronts.
“We are beyond that,” Carper said. “That saves me from asking to see the building permit, something that would have altered the building forever and one you would have had to get permission from the city to do. I don’t want to hear about this business about the sheetrock, that the building shrank. We will agree on the size of the building. We’ve already stipulated that.”