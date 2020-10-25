Charles “Skip” Hageboeck, the president and CEO of City Holding Company, the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia, says it appears that many customers are stockpiling funds in banking institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since Dec. 31, 2019, depository balances have increased $344.2 million [8.4%] due to the infusion of government transfer payments for unemployment insurance, PPP loans and stimulus checks,” Hageboeck said in City Holdings’ quarterly earnings report ending Sept. 30, 2020.
Hageboeck says the increase in deposits is directly tied to government intervention.
“Banks saw a significant growth in personal deposits when stimulus checks were distributed,” he said. “City, which probably has more retail customer accounts than most other banks, saw enormous inflows of stimulus checks and virtually all on the same day.”
Cabell County branch bank deposit totals as of June 30, 2020, showed a 20.2% increase from the previous year. All of the county’s branch banks showed increases, which ranged between 3.3% on the low end at Huntington Federal Savings Bank to 69.8% on the high end at Peoples Bank.
Deposits at Kanawha County bank branches increased 4.9%, or by about $275.3 million. The increase was uneven, with some banks showing declines in deposits. Truist (formerly BB&T and SunTrust) showed the largest net increase in deposits at about $287.8 million.
Truist also had the only branch in the county with more than $1 billion in deposits.
That was the downtown office, which had about $1.91 billion, down slightly from $1.21 billion in 2019.
In addition to stimulus checks, businesses that received Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans deposited those loan proceeds in their accounts, Hageboeck said.
“Some of those businesses needed the money desperately and spent it quickly. But we know that at least some businesses have performed much better than they probably anticipated and may still retain some of those deposits,” he said.
Andrew Dawson, United Bank president for the Huntington market, agrees that much of the increased deposit totals can be attributed to the PPP program.
“With the increases, I think what you are seeing is mostly the result of the Payroll Protection Program. What has happened is that quite a few businesses, who applied for the funds and received them, were still sitting on the funds as of the June 30 date,” he said. “I suspect that if you were able to see data from the end of April and May, those figures would have been even higher. I think this has been the primary driver in the increase in deposits year over year.”
Geoffrey Sheils, regional president of Summit Community Bank’s Huntington Loan Production Office in the East Hills Professional Center, said lots of PPP deposits are still in customers’ accounts.
“That is the primary reason for such large increases across the board,” he said.
Hageboeck says additional unemployment insurance benefits has also significantly bolstered personal bank accounts.
“As a result of the unemployment assistance and stimulus checks, generally the banking industry has not seen the very significant financial problems that likely would have occurred had the government not quickly gotten ahead of the curve,” he said. “For instance, banks worried that many people wouldn’t be able to make their rent payments but as a result of the economic relief, it appears that problem was not very significant across the economy.”
Hageboeck said deposits for City’s customers — on average — still remain considerably above average deposit levels prior to COVID.
“It is important to recognize that many, many people are struggling due to COVID. But it is also true that others are not,” he said. “Such is always the case. Economic downturns are uneven. COVID has fallen heavily on some sectors that were fine during the last major recession, and vice-versa.”
A recent survey by MagnifyMoney showed that about 3 in 10 Americans, or 28%, said they have stockpiled funds in their bank accounts in response to the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about their decision to leave their money in the bank, 47% said they just didn’t think it was necessary to withdraw cash. This was the most common reason cited in the study.
Hageboeck said he believed the conclusion that Americans are spending less during the pandemic is probably true.
“If your paycheck has not been interrupted, there are fewer ways to spend it,” he said. “It’s harder to go out to eat, to the movies or on vacation. That makes sense although I can’t prove it. What I do know, is that GDP (Gross Domestic Product) statistics released for the second quarter showed personal incomes down $800 billion, but that was offset by additional government transfer payments (PPP, unemployment and stimulus) of $1.8 billion. Net, the government put more money into the economy than individuals lost. Again, many people are hurting financially. On average, however, that is far less clear.”
On the bright side, Hageboeck says debit cards are being used approximately the same today as they were pre-COVID.
“That data is pretty clear across the banking system. Indicating that, overall, economic activity for the kinds of things people use debit cards is back to normal,” he said.