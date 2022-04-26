West Virginia is more dependent on the federal government than any other state, according to data compiled by the website SmartAsset.
The site, which offers financial and investment advice, looked at four pieces of U.S. Census and IRS data -- federal share of state government revenue; ratio of federal funding to income taxes paid; percentage of workers employed by the federal government; and ratio of federal wage to private sector wage.
West Virginia topped the list, followed by New Mexico; Mississippi; Alabama; Alaska; Idaho; Louisiana and Maine, tied; Wyoming; and Montana.
The state’s dependence on the federal government seems opposed to the self-sufficient, low-tax rhetoric coming from both houses of the supermajority Republican Legislature. The past two sessions have included proposals to do away with the state income tax, which in the words of Gov. Jim Justice would “drive a lot of folks in West Virginia to make a lot of good things happen for all of us.”
According to the study, “No state is more dependent on the federal government than West Virginia, which gets 45.16 percent of its revenue from federal sources [the 10th-most]. West Virginia receives 2.36-times more revenue from the federal government than its residents pay in income taxes, the third-highest ratio across our study. Meanwhile, 4.08 percent of workers in the state are employed by the federal government [the seventh-most], earning nearly double what private, for-profit workers earn on average.”
Among the top 10, only Mississippi “outdid” West Virginia in ratio of federal funding to income taxes paid, at 2.53 times more.
Only two other top 10 states, New Mexico (6.06%) and Alaska (6.83%), have higher percentages in the top 10 when it comes to the percentage of federal workers employed by the federal government.
When all four deciding factors are put together, West Virginia topped the list. Past documentations have also put the state atop the pile, without the recent influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Key findings from the study:
Red states dominate the top 10. Eight of the 10 states most dependent on the federal government traditionally vote Republican. New Mexico (No. 2) is the only state in the top 10 to vote for the Democratic candidate in any of the past six presidential elections. Maine (No. 8), which splits its delegates, has voted for both Democrats and Republicans in the recent elections.
On average, federal funding makes up about 39% of state revenues, though the figure varies by a margin of more than 29 percentage points. The federal share of state government revenue is highest in Wyoming, at 56.43%, and lowest in Hawaii at 27.13%.
Connecticut ranks as the state least reliant on the federal government. Less than 32% of revenue collected by Connecticut state government comes from the federal government. That’s the eighth-smallest percentage across all 50 states. Connecticut also has the third-lowest percentage of workers employed by the federal government. That’s the eighth-smallest percentage across all 50 states.
West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael spoke briefly about the study Tuesday.
“This speaks to the fact that we need to raise the private sector wage rate in West Virginia,” said Carmichael, ticking off the recently announced Nucor steel plant in Mason County and a GreenPower Motor Company bus assembly plant in South Charleston.
West Virginia presently has a handsome budget surplus, but federal pandemic relief money went a long way to achieving it.
“In our state it’s often politically expedient for our leaders to be critical of the federal government, particularly the current administration, yet they’re the first in line to accept these federal dollars and take credit for the benefits they bring,” said Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha.
State Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts said the state’s problems are well documented and need to be addressed.
“I do think the answer is to first acknowledge the problem and see it,” Roberts said. “This is backed up by the fact that we have one of the lowest gross domestic product levels on a per-capita basis. We’re not producing much.”
Roberts said he would like to see more cooperation between the public education system and employers.
“The biggest single thing we hear from employers,” Roberts said, “is concern about replacing their workforce. We need nurses, medical technicians, mechanics ... We’ve got everything from a doctor shortage to a mechanic shortage.”