There is no power struggle in the business partnership between Adrian “Bay” Wright and daughter Ashley Wright. Or is there?
“She runs me and everything else,” Adrian said. “I’m just the janitor.”
Father and daughter are the brain trust behind Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill, the veteran West Side barbecue establishment. Dem 2 Brothers has been a fixture at the Five Corners intersection for 12 years, with its iconic silhouette logo -- featuring two men in suits and fedoras -- and its signature grill smoke billowing.
It’s that smell which gives Adrian Wright pause. Or the lack thereof, if he doesn’t grill outside in a parking lot behind his soon-to-be storefront downtown on Summers Street.
“Indoor cooking is not real barbecue,” said Adrian, 60. A commercial-grade indoor grill or smoker will work fine, Ashley contends, provided it is vented. That would provide her dad with the smoke smell he desires. The two agreed to disagree. The daughter rolled her eyes.
“That’s just the way we do things,” said Ashley, 31.
One way or another, Dem 2 Brothers will serve hot food from its still-under-renovation location, next to The Crowned King Styling Lounge on the corner of Lee and Summers streets. Dem 2 Brothers will occupy 189 Summers, in a storefront of the hottest Class B office space going, the Peoples Building.
Dem 2 Brothers plans to open in late summer. Fairly serious renovation must be done, including new flooring in the kitchen, which is off to the rear left. A private dining area is to the rear right in the narrow, deep space. The space most recently was home to Nosh Catering.
The Peoples Building has bucked the trend of lackluster occupation among older office buildings downtown. Its latest two tenants are volunteer radio station WTSQ and Dem 2 Brothers. It also boasts a full slate of tenants.
Ashley Wright is excited about being on Summers. Dem 2 Brothers will make the third Black-owned business on the street, in addition to the barbershop on the corner and Rebecca Cobourne’s Braids and Twists styling salon. Nearby on Lee Street is Karubee’s Jamaican Restaurant, another Black-owned establishment.
The daughter is encouraged by the general potential of the street but downplayed her family’s skin color. “We want people to support us because we have a good product, not because we’re Black,” she said.
Crowned King owner Meche Law will be thrilled to have such a name brand next to him and says the addition of another Black business is meaningful.
“They definitely won’t hurt,” he said of Dem 2 Brothers. “I love the fact that we’re seeing more Black businesses coming into the downtown area. We fit in down here because we’re no longer the elephant in the room. We’re in the service industry and everybody is invited.”
The expansion has put Dem 2 Brothers in hiring mode. Immediate plans call for keeping the West Side location open, in addition to staffing the restaurant’s food truck at festivals and running the downtown spot.
Adrian Wright got his “Bay” nickname by being the youngest of eight kids, as in “baby.” He graduated from Charleston High in 1979, played football at Virginia Union and enjoyed a brief NFL career with Tampa Bay. He stayed in Tampa after football, running barbecue establishments, a car wash and other ventures.
Ashley Wright stayed in Tampa when Bay came home to care for his ailing mother. He still does that, in addition to the restaurant work. A motorcycle accident and the grind of a long football career have necessitated 40 surgeries in 20 years. He is also getting over a hip replacement, which severely tested his physical and mental resolve.
Still, he says, “I love cooking. It isn’t hard work to me.”
Father and daughter lived together in Tampa for about five years, until Bay got called back here and opened the restaurant. Ashley missed her dad and moved north in 2017.
“At 13 she was like, ‘I hate barbecue.’ Now she’s the barbecue queen,” Bay says.
As for the other brother in Dem 2 Brothers, it started out as Terry, but he has slowed his workload at 66.
“Now I’m both of them,” Bay said. “It depends on which day. You might get Adrian and you might get Bay.”