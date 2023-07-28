Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill is officially serving up its award-winning barbecue in downtown Charleston after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its second location, at 189 Summers Street, Friday morning.
Founded by Adrian “Bay” Wright, the restaurant has been a West Side staple for years, offering some of the region's best ribs, brisket and pulled pork.
"We want to bring our food to the heart of Charleston," Wright said. "It's a great space because of the breweries. They all have a lot of food, but you know everybody wants barbecue with a nice, cold beer. Being downtown and right by Slack Plaza will bring a lot more business to us."
Wright said he started his business with a tent and a barbecue grill on the West Side.
"Now, I got two locations, two or three food trucks," he said. "Being on the West Side and downtown is definitely a bit of a game-changer."
Wright played football at Charleston High and at Virginia Union College before making it to the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I moved back here, didn't have a job, but I knew I could barbecue, so I used my mother's grill and started barbecuing at Five Corners on the West Side," he recalled. "I was right there in the triangle with a tent and a hotdog cart and a grill."
Two years later, he moved into a brick-and-mortar location across the street, right around the corner of Virginia Street and Delaware Avenue.
"I was over there for three years," he said. "Then we moved across the street and have been there seven years. We've been in business for 12 years."
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Dem 2 Brothers has always been an integral part of Charleston.
"They love this city and expanding their business here because they have roots so deep here," Goodwin said. "They love the people that they serve. That's why they're good at what they do. And they have great food."
The small family restaurant has attracted national attention, being featured on Food Network’s “Southern Fried Road Trip” and “HBO’s Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America.”
It has also won numerous awards at Charleston’s Ribfest and the Charley West BBQ Fest. Currently, the restaurant has two food trucks that travel to special events and festivals around the area.
"I got both of my kids moved up here from Florida that works with me, and so does my brother and my uncle," Wright said. "This is a family affair."
Wright said they have a traditional home-cooked barbecue.
“We have a traditional tomato-and-molasses-based barbecue sauce. We do a lot more grilling than smoking. What gets smoked the most is our brisket. We have three sauces — our Mild, which is a sweet and tangy traditional barbecue; our Hot, which has a special mix of peppers; and one we call our Gorilla Sauce, which is super hot and will make you sweat.”
Customers looking to grab a bite can enjoy a variety of sandwiches including pulled pork, beef brisket and Italian sausage. Hot dogs, hot bologna and Big Bay’s Ribs are also on the menu. These jumbo-sized “fall off the bone” ribs are available in your choice of a three-bone rib, a half-slab of ribs or a whole slab of ribs.
"We also have mac and cheese, hamburgers, garlic greens, casseroles, cabbage and much more," Wright said.
Wright said the new location is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For carry-out orders, catering options or more information, visit at dem2brosgrill.com and www.facebook.com/Dem2Brothers/.