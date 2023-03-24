Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office updated Kanawha County Commissioners on the search for a body camera system Thursday evening.

During their regularly scheduled meeting at the county courthouse, commissioners heard Chief Deputy Joe Crawford say the department is still looking for just the right system, and that costs have risen in the meantime.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you