The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office updated Kanawha County Commissioners on the search for a body camera system Thursday evening.
During their regularly scheduled meeting at the county courthouse, commissioners heard Chief Deputy Joe Crawford say the department is still looking for just the right system, and that costs have risen in the meantime.
“We were looking at $900,000 to $1 million,” he said. “Now, it’s probably gone up to $1 million to $1.2 million.”
Crawford, accompanied by fellow deputies Josh Lester and Justin Thaxton, said they are looking for a system that links from the body camera to the cruiser’s camera instantly. Deputies presently don't wear body cameras.
Commissioners feel it important to outfit deputies, to have a clear picture of what happens when officers interact with the public.
Crawford stressed that the department is striving to find just the right system, “one that meets the needs of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.”
“This is a big deal,” Commission President Kent Carper said afterward. “We’re paying very close attention to what [deputies] want to buy.”
In other news:
Commissioner Lance Wheeler said he is working on bids from corporations that might want to pay for naming rights at the redone Coonskin Golf Course.
Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Allen Tackett told commissioners the revamp of the course is nearly complete and is “beautiful.” It is supposed to open the Thursday before Memorial Day. The back, longer nine is being sacrificed for picnic tables, splash pads, pickleball courts and the like.
The front nine holes have been reconfigured in a more hilly, challenging layout, similar in miniature to a European links course.
AT&T and GreenPower — the electric bus maker that is supposed to produce vehicles out of an existing South Charleston building — were mentioned as possibilities. Carper said GreenPower Golf Course has a nice ring to it.
Tackett said he’d like to see a sponsor’s name in front of “Short Course at Coonskin,” its proper name.
Commissioner Ben Salango said the commission had solicited requests for proposals regarding the planned Capital City Sports Complex. ZMM and McKinley have shown interest but no deal has been struck. Both RFPs were for architectural and engineering services.
The complex is supposed to take land presently occupied by the old Macy’s building in the Charleston Town Center mall footprint, plus a large chunk of the mall’s Lee Street parking garage.
Commissioners also learned that Pioneer Park, a swimming pool beside East Bank Middle School, is experiencing crippling leaks. They moved to get a contractor on the scene as quickly as possible but expressed doubt the pool would open this summer. The pool first opened in 1984.
Also, Mike Carte and Dave Potter appeared on behalf of a group planning a state American Legion baseball tournament for July 24-25. Commissioners contributed $10,000 toward their cause, as have the Charleston Convention and Visitors’ Bureau and the Central West Virginia Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.
Also receiving money was the Elk River Community Center, the former Elkview Elementary. Commissioners gave that body $25,000, as has the state of West Virginia, to repair doors and lights and to address lingering 2016 flood damage.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James walked away with $10,000 for his city’s Yak Fest. Yak Fest is a two-day festival scheduled for June 16-17, featuring kayaking, fishing, music, art, food and craft beer. It is affiliated with the Tour de Coal festival, which further highlights activities on the Coal River.