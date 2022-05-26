A renovated former bank building christened “900 on Lee” still has plenty of leasable units, according to the company’s official website.
The complex is housed in the former Commerce Square/Huntington Bank building at 901 Lee St., on the corner of Dickinson and Lee adjacent to the Lee Street Triangle.
Attempts to contact AB Contracting, a subsidiary of developer Allen Bell’s company, were unsuccessful Wednesday. To inquire about leasing, a certain amount of information can be gleaned from the development’s website, 900onlee.com.
The site says the complex is to open July 1. Some of the floor plans listed were to be available weeks earlier, on May 26. Those interested in leasing are asked for the date on which they want to move in.
AB Contracting officials have said interest in the property is strong, even hinting at a waiting list. That could be a waiting list of those interested in renting once the building is complete, a local real estate agent said.
The Gazette-Mail could find no details on the official site as to what rent covers, but Apartments.com says rent pays for utilities, internet, cable and parking in the attached building.
As for floor plans, “The Lee” tops the list with 21 leasable units, according to the website’s listing Wednesday afternoon. The Lee contains 910 square feet, one bedroom and requires a deposit and rent of $2,350.
No actual photos are used. Computer renderings represent living spaces and luxury amenities.
Under “The Capital,” two units are available. The two-bedroom spaces feature two bathrooms. They require a deposit of $3,100 and rent of $3,100. The units comprise 1,421 square feet.
Another two-bedroom plan, “The Dickinson,” offers roughly the same dimensions and the same rent as The Capital. It lists 16 units. “Floor plans coming soon!” type reads over a generic plan.
Another plan with 907 square feet has 11 openings, with rents and deposits of $2,300.
Bell bought the building in April 2021 for $4.5 million. He has been lauded for his willingness to take on the challenge of rehabbing the 17-story building, which had been vacant.
Apartment amenities include brushed-nickel fixtures; gourmet kitchens; oversized walk-in closets; and wall-to-wall windows. Community luxuries include a 24/7 fitness center; a rooftop grilling and picnic area; a resident lounge; a rooftop, artificial turf enclosure for pets; and an outdoor fire pit.
“There’s not a lot of other [high-end] places to look at right now, if you’re looking for something like that and want to be downtown,” Teeter said.
As for what the saturation point might be for such pricey rents, Teeter said, “Right when I think there’s not going to be enough activity in Charleston, there seems to be. This adds a little competition to the game.”
Lynn Ugland is an associate broker with Old Colony. She said a market exists with some affluent customers for whom convenience is worth the price.
“It’s what Charleston needs,” Ugland said. “He builds a very nice product. I don’t think he’ll have a problem renting them. There is a tremendous demand for rentals.
“I’ll support it 100%. You have to.”
Bell owns both Eagle View and The Ridges, an upscale development near Southridge.