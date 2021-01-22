South Charleston officials said Friday the development of the Park Place Commercial Center remains on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said spillway work on the project is nearly finished. He said the next step will be to request bids to repurpose the dirt to serve as filler, with that work expected to begin in April. That will be the final process in the remediation to get the property “pad-ready,” something that will ultimately cost about $24 million.
“[The pandemic] didn’t have any impact on us at all," Mullens said. “We’ve kept all the letters of intent we have with the potential tenants and construction stayed on schedule. We’ve actually added some new players to the game as far as tenants to come there. So it’s really had no effect.”
If the 42-acre project is indeed on schedule, then it’s more than halfway through a process that began five years ago.
Mullens first met with developers in January 2016 to discuss rehabbing the FMC fly ash pond along MacCorkle Avenue directly across from the Riverwalk Plaza. The project is in its third year of construction.
Bristol, Tennessee-based Interstate Development will assume control of the property once the land has been cleared and will begin to conform it into an open-air shopping complex. All of the tenants will lease real estate, save for a to-be-determined big box retail anchor which will buy its space outright. Mullens said talks are ongoing with the anchor retailer and declined to offer additional details.
He said the plan is to turn the anchor space over to its owner in late 2022, with the hope of the retailer opening in 2023. Mullens said 24-to-26 tenants have committed to moving into the complex, though a few small additional parcels might become available before things fully open.
“We might be able to sneak in a couple more out-parcels,” Mullens said, “but that’s pretty much capacity.”