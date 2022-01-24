A 200-year-old West Virginia company synonymous with coal is about to enter the cutting edge of renewable energy.
The Dickinson Group, owners of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Malden and 100,000 acres of land in south-central West Virginia, will partner with Lexington, Kentucky-based Edelen Renewables. Under the name Dickinson Renewables, the two will look for solar and reforestation opportunities, many on still-to-be-reclaimed mountaintop removal sites.
The Dickinson Group’s Nancy Bruns said she sees the venture as a business opportunity and an environmental measure.
“We’re a for-profit family business with shareholders,” Bruns said Friday. “We’ll make sure we’re doing all we can there. We also see we need to take steps with the changes in our climate. Renewable energy and reforestation projects are a great way to do that, and keep West Virginia as a leading energy producer in the country.”
Nonreclaimed mountaintop removal sites are an obvious target of reforestation. The nature of mountaintop removal makes grass and trees difficult to grow, because soil, rocks and root structures are all ground into a figurative blender. Neither grass nor, especially, trees, have been very successful on mine sites.
A very 21st-century aspect is Dickinson Renewables’ plan to use a contractor, Plan Net Zero, which will pilot drones over the abandoned sites. Once dirt is necessarily disturbed to bring a thick soil layer to the surface, drones pepper packets of moisturized seeds at velocities strong enough to penetrate deep enough for growth.
When it comes to capital outlay, Edelen President Adam Edelen said each project will be evaluated separately. The only equity owners are the Dickinsons, represented by Bruns, and Edelen.
Edelen said most money generated from the work will come from construction of solar facilities, with an emphasis on hiring out-of-work coal miners. He said each solar installation will employ about 200 workers, at a rate of $25 to $30 an hour.
“There’s no reason why we can’t build these anywhere geography will permit,” Edelen said.
He said little employment will be needed, once the solar panels are up.
Any increase in renewable energy would be a sea change for West Virginia. Only 6% of the state's energy comes from renewables, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It is the nation’s fifth-largest energy producer, powered by natural gas and coal.
Bruns acknowledged the continued prevalence of fossil fuels but no longer is convinced of coal’s long-term future.
“Coal has been on the downturn for a long time,” Bruns said, “although the price is good right now. Coal-fired power plants are shutting down, though we’ve chosen to keep them in West Virginia.”
Bruns said the Dickinsons operate only one coal mine, in Raleigh County, but lease land for mining to other firms. The family’s smaller holdings in coal dovetail with Bruns’ feeling on climate change.
“I believe that climate change is real,” she said. “As a landowner and a business owner, I have to be responsible and make decisions good for the economy, as well as the Earth. It’s an example of not being afraid to change.”
Any solar project in West Virginia would be situated precisely in the middle of the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland power grid. Renewable power generated here could be sold as tax credits to air-polluting states, such as California, which pay a carbon tax. The tax credit -- from helping put green energy into the mainstream -- would offset the penalty.
“Miners in Appalachia have literally powered industrial development for a century,” Edelen said. “Not enough has been done to help them, either in the public or private sector.”
Wind energy is not a huge part of Dickinson Renewables’ plans, Edelen said, owing to other providers’ footholds in the Eastern mountains and highlands.
He estimated that a 100-megawatt solar project -- enough to power 15,000 to 16,000 homes -- would require a $100 million capital investment. He said he is not daunted by that number and doesn’t predict Dickinson Renewables going it alone.
"There’s more private capital to build these projects than I have ever seen,” Edelen said. “There’s money flying into renewable energy.”