Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A diversity expo featuring local minority-owned businesses and artists took center stage at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington on Sunday, March 5.

The expo was part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Honor Huntington campaign, which aims to honor the city’s Black history and raise awareness of its contributions to today’s community.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you