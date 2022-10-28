The always-bustling Oakwood Road intersection just got busier, with the recent construction of a Dunkin’ drive-thru location and the impending opening of a two-building storage complex.
Workers were still busy Thursday moving dirt on the hillside along Corridor G, just past the intersection at 927 Oakhurst Drive. They’ve been working steadily since the spring, when John R. Bentz of Pickering Associates applied for a building permit with the city of Charleston to construct both storage buildings atop the hill.
Pickering Associates lists its home office as 11283 Emerson Avenue, Parkersburg. It is building two 30,000-foot buildings at Oakhurst, apparently to be terraced, at an estimated cost of $866,000 each. Both are being built under the Rhino Storage moniker.
An equipment operator at the site said a road will eventually encircle the plot. For about half of this year, workers have been moving dirt and chopping down trees to make room. The contractor is RPG Management of Racine, Ohio.
The once-wooded hillside now contains a road leading from Corridor G to the site and rock riprap supporting it. Above it is a manicured rock wall climbing the slope and tons more of riprap from the wall to the actual, leveled-off staging area of the buildings.
On the Dunkin’ side of things, traffic Thursday was bumper-to-bumper in the drive-thru. Dunkin’ is the donut-and-other-treats emporium known formerly as Dunkin’ Donuts. The building permit applicant is Little General Store, Inc. owned by Samuel B. Ross II of Parkersburg.
The small brick building carried an estimated cost of $321,937. The Dunkin’ restaurant is located on the former 7-Eleven site, while the storage buildings are tucked in behind on Oakhurst Road, normally a nondescript, parallel alternative to busy Corridor G, or U.S. 119.
Depending on how well the storage units sell — and how eager people are to get in them and putter around — the traffic profile may pick up. Some folks who travel Corridor G were not altogether happy when the state Department of Highways inserted two “R-Cuts” into Oakwood last year.
Instead of turning across two busy, opposite-direction lanes at the Lucado Road and Hickory Road intersections, drivers now may only make a right-hand turn and later a left to get them going in the right direction, or vice versa in the other direction. It’s similar to traffic patterns popular in New Jersey and other busy states.
Complaints seem to have died down and the approach probably is safer. Corridor G is a rare, busy four-lane highway in West Virginia.
The construction worker at the job site Thursday could not speculate on why storage units are so popular these days. “I guess people need a place to store their campers,” he said.
He’s not far off, according to the website lifestorage.com. The top seven reasons people buy storage units include offsetting the stress of moving; providing more space at home; and keeping vehicles safe in the offseason.
Four years ago, the website Curbed.com reported that storage facilities were a $38 billion industry.
“They’ve proven to be one of the surest bets in real estate over the last half-century,” the site said. “One in 11 Americans pays an average of $91.14 per month to use self-storage, finding a place for the material overflow of the American dream.”
Rhino is profiting from the boom. According to its website, the company owns storage facilities in Nitro, Hurricane and Ravenswood, in addition to the new ones in Charleston; three in Morgantown and one in Bridgeport; three in Parkersburg; two in Marietta, Ohio and seven more in the Buckeye State.