Rock City Cake Company co-owner Morgan Morrison is excited about Holly Jolly Brawley and Small Business Saturday, two jaunty-sounding names if there ever were two.
Then again, Morrison is thrilled to still have a restaurant. A Nov. 16 fire that started upstairs at the 205 Capitol St. address triggered the sprinkler system, which gave the top two floors a good dousing. On Wednesday, the indefatigable Morrison and crew were back at it, making sure folks who had placed early Thanksgiving orders would still get them.
“Normally, we’d have triple the pre-orders,” Morrison said. “We wanted to make sure we honored the existing ones, the ones placed before the fire.”
The interval between the fire and reopening was not easy, Morrison said. Electricity had to be shut off before fire marshals determined everything was safe. A sniff Wednesday detected more food smell than smoke. Everything looked fine, apart from rows of bagged orders.
“We had to replace our electrical panels,” Morrison said. “We were in here in the dark, moving stuff around, cleaning.”
Morrison praised the Masons, the fraternal group who own the Masonic Temple on Virginia Street. On the ground floor is Tony Paranzino, also known as Tony the Tailor. The Masons fourth-floor commercial grade kitchen allowed Rock City to fill all those pre-placed orders.
Rock City can’t be kept down long. They were open Friday, in anticipation of Holly Jolly Brawley and, of course, will be today for Small Business Saturday. Holly Jolly Brawley featured multiple Christmas trees erected in the walkway, lights strung across, with beer tents and a band.
Small Business Saturday has a longer history and a broader appeal around the country. People are encouraged to kick off their Christmas shopping by keeping it local. Why is a small business important?
“They directly impact the community,” said Brandon Kline, owner of Elk City Cycles in the Elk City section of the city's West Side. “I like to think of it as me putting money in your hand and you putting money in mine.”
Kline said he is primarily referring to the sponsorships and community involvement local businesses often bring. His shop sponsored a skateboard competition Nov. 13 at the new Pennsylvania Avenue facility under I-64. More than 70 skaters showed up, their feats of daredevilry accompanied by a live band.
The supply chain issue has hounded him since he opened his shop in September 2020. A bottleneck became dislodged recently, so Kline said he expects a batch of bikes to arrive in January. After that, who knows?
Altogether, he can’t complain, Kline said. He is located on Bigley Avenue, across from Mi Cocina de Amor, and convenient to an interstate exit. “People tell me this location is perfect.”
Back downtown, Bear Wood Company gallery manager Jen Peters wants some parking relief from city government and a few less blockades of Capitol Street. Capitol Street is becoming solely known as a place to eat, she said, as evidenced by the city’s blocking of it during the summer. What little foot traffic that would exist on Capitol is cut off from her near-the-corner Quarrier location.
Expensive metered parking doesn’t help either, she said, including Saturdays.
“They’re making less and less parking available,” she said. “People aren’t going to drive around and around unless they really want to be here.”
Despite its access woes, Peters says Bear Wood manages to hold its own. The Charleston location, with examples of wooden art and furniture, is a sort of stage for the company’s Hurricane location, where the store’s woodworkers ply their trade. They include owner Matt Snyder. If a customer sees a piece of art or furniture he likes, the Putnam location may offer a broader sample.
Social media and internet sales also help, she said.
Despite her concerns about downtown, Peters said she was excited about yesterday’s all-day ArtWalk, the Brawley festivities and today’s possibilities.
“I’m really excited for this,” she said.