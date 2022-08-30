Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Electric school buses are still a go at 30 Industrial Way in South Charleston, but Tuesday’s ribbon cutting did not signify an immediate bus flurry.

GreenPower Motor Co. President Brendan Riley clarified that buses will not be flying off an assembly line tomorrow.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

