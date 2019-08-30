Elkview Kmart location to close by end of year

One of the two remaining Kmart locations in the state will close its doors permanently before the end of the year, according to a statement from the retailer's parent company, Sears Holdings Co.
The Kmart at Crossings Mall, located off the Elkview exit of Interstate 79, is expected to be shuttered by mid-December, according to Sears Holdings spokesman Larry Costello. Liquidation sales are expected to begin within a few weeks.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Elkview," Costello said. "The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs."
The store was among several businesses that were forced to close for more than a year following the June 2016 flood, which wiped out the culvert bridge that allowed access to the shopping plaza. Months after the flood, dozens of Kmart employees were laid off as delays to bridge repairs continued to mount.
The bridge reopened to traffic in July 2017, and the redesigned Kmart welcomed back shoppers on Sept. 9, 2017.
Amid the decline of big-box retailers, Sears Holdings has closed more than 10 Kmart stores in the state, including locations in Charleston, St. Albans, Teays Valley and Huntington.
Earlier this month, Sears Holdings announced plans to close 26 Sears and Kmart stores across the country by the end of October. The Huntington Mall Sears store, in Barboursville, was among those designated for closure.
When the Elkview store closes, only one Kmart location in the state — in Kanawha City — will remain active.