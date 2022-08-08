Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Most local jewelry stores buy their product from a wholesaler and sell it. End of story.

Not so at Petit Jewelry Designs at 914 Bridge Road in South Hills. The store sits at the entrance of Bridge Road’s business district, just as the road begins to flatten.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you