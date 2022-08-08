Most local jewelry stores buy their product from a wholesaler and sell it. End of story.
Not so at Petit Jewelry Designs at 914 Bridge Road in South Hills. The store sits at the entrance of Bridge Road’s business district, just as the road begins to flatten.
Scott Petit and his son, James, come up with their own designs for about half the jewelry they sell, from conception to actual fabrication.
“James likes making jewelry,” said Scott. “I’ve got a picture of James sitting at the bench when he was three or four.”
James, 20, is Scott’s middle son. He holds a certification in bench jewelry from New Approach School for Jewelry in Nashville, Tennessee. Lending a backroom hand is Jackson Skinner, also 20, who received his computer assisted design (CAD) certification from the same program.
The two also attended high school together. James worked evenings and weekends back then. He has grown up in the store.
“It’s fairly unusual for a small jewelry store to be doing this kind of stuff,” Scott Petit said. “We wanted a store that made stuff for people, not just anyone.”
At age 50, Scott taught himself computer-assisted design. Jackson has a love for CAD and the certification. James is not so interested in computer work. He studied hand fabrication, stone setting and oriental hand engraving in Nashville.
His love is using his hands at a jeweler’s bench, which is basically a desk adjusted to the right height for jewelry making, with lots of drawers and other accoutrements handy in the pursuit.
The two methods dovetail nicely at the store. For CAD pieces, Jackson often begins the process by designing something digitally. That design is fed to a 3-D printer, which turns out a physical, wax version.
That wax design is mounted on a sprue stem, which looks like a small molehill with a hole on top. The stem and design are then inserted into a tube. Plaster is poured in and hardens around the stem. Next, the plaster is heated and the wax melted, leaving a dye cast inside.
That tube and cast are then inserted into a mounting inside a round wheel. The tube is then set to receive literal liquid gold from a reservoir situated on the other side. With the help of centrifugal force, the gold is thrown to the outside and into the plaster mold. Once full of wax, the mold is now full of gold, which will cool and harden to the design. Voila.
Of Petit’s original designs, James churns them out in more painstaking fashion. A recent one features a trapiche emerald, 20 blue sapphires and two prominent diamonds. The 14-carat mounting is also handmade. It took him about a week to finish. Some hand-fabricated items may take two months, with lots of sawing, filing and drilling.
“We’re hoping that with Jackson’s help we can shorten that some,” Scott Petit said. “We have a good customer base that knows we make things. They’re looking for that unique piece they can’t find anywhere else.”
Both father and son are pleased with the store’s prospects. James says he is planning on staying in the field the rest of his working days. The store will survive under the same name.
“Yeah, I like it,” James said. “We’re in mutual agreement that good jewelry does involve creativity."
His father has confidence in him. “He can do it.”