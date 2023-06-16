Construction work on the U.S. 35 expressway, in Putnam County, is seen in July 2020. The West Virginia Contractors Association says an influx of federal funds earmarked for infrastructure improvements should keep workers busy for years to come.
Thanks to federal funding coming into West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, the state's contractors have opportunities to continue building roads, bridges, water and sewer facilities and work on abandoned mine land projects, as well as other infrastructure improvement projects.
"For contractors, that's been probably one of the best infrastructure programs in a number of years. That program itself is bringing about $6 billion into West Virginia," said Mike Clowser, former executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia. "It's creating thousands of jobs for West Virginians, but most importantly, it is helping to improve the infrastructure of the state. It's putting in hundreds of millions of dollars for water and sewer to people that have never had water to people who have had poor quality water."
Under the IIJA, $3.013 billion is included for roads and bridges, which represents a 44% increase in highway funding over the previous FAST Act reauthorization bill, Clowser said.
"You want to have good roads and safe bridges, and I think we are seeing a renewed emphasis on those things from both the federal and state levels," he said. "Also, from the aspect of economic development, the only way you're going to attract businesses to move in, whether it's a Nucor or a company that's hiring 10 people, they have to have a modern transportation system to move goods."
The IIJA included $475 million for water and wastewater treatment facilities. Clowser said because of those funds, along with COVID-19 dollars that have come into the state, the West Virginia Water Development Authority has awarded more than $1 billion in water, sewer and economic development projects over the past 18 months.
"You have to have basic water and sewer," Clowser said. "I think that's a testament to Governor [Jim] Justice, keying in on need for water and sewer. The Legislature has transferred upwards of $400 million into water and sewer over the last two legislative sessions."
The IIJA gives West Virginia $600 million for broadband deployment.
"We're going to, at some point, be able to have broadband throughout the entire state of West Virginia, which, sure as you know, is crucial to businesses that are wanting to locate and and be able to have access for their employees," Clowser said.
Clowser said the increased funding for public works projects is one of the best things he's noticed over the past few years.
"It used to be we had to scrap and fight to get every dollar we could put in infrastructure. Now, there's a realization that infrastructure is vital for quality of life and for economic development," he said.
CAWV CEO Jason Pizatella says the industry is facing two big challenges.
"Workforce development's probably one of our biggest challenges,” Pizatella said. It’s why the CAWV works with students in elementary, middle and high schools to recruit those who like to be outside working with their hands.
"We act as a bridge between our members and the community technical colleges, universities or in the K-12 school system to let men and women know that you don't always have to have a college degree to have a good-paying job in West Virginia."
Another big issue is safety for construction workers, with all the new projects taking place on the state's roadways.
"Construction workers in Maryland lost their lives a few months ago in a tragic accident," Pizatella said. "That's been a big priority for this association and it's something we're trying to educate the Legislature on over the years. We are potentially looking at a camera-based speed enforcement mechanism in work zones, like Maryland and Colorado. The camera could capture an image of the license plate and their speed. We believe a camera-based system would also help alleviate the burden on law enforcement. It would be in addition to having traditional law enforcement. We think it's something that West Virginia ought to consider."
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.