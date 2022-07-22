In the slowly burgeoning world of West Virginia medical cannabis, Dr. Heather Skeens is an anomaly.
While many state physicians licensed to recommend medical cannabis lay low and quiet, Skeens is an unabashed ambassador for cannabis as medicine.
Skeens’ specialty sets her further apart. She is an eye surgeon and founder of the West Virginia Cornea and Cataract Center of Excellence. Her local office is just south of the Southridge shopping area of Corridor G.
She carries a certification from the American Board of Ophthalmology and maintains offices in three other locations.
Skeens can’t advertise. The state Office of Medical Cannabis forbids it. But she does not shy away from media interviews. Using a discussion of the endocannabinoid system, she spreads the word as she sees it -- medical cannabis is actual medicine and not just recreation.
“The endocannabinoid system is the master system that controls every other system – gastro, reproductive, the brain,” Skeens said. “It helps us maintain homeostasis. It keeps everything in order.”
According to Harvard Medical School, the ECS – shorthand for a mouthful, endocannabinoid system – controls critical bodily functions such as learning and memory, emotional processing, sleep, temperature control and inflammatory and immune responses.
“The cannabinoid receptors in the brain ... act like traffic cops to control the levels of activity of most of the other neurotransmitters,” the Harvard literature says. “This is how they regulate things: by immediate feedback, turning up or down the activity of whichever system needs to be adjusted, whether that is hunger, temperature or alertness.
“To stimulate the receptors, our bodies produce molecules called endocannabinoids, which have a structural similarity to molecules in the cannabis plant. The first endocannabinoid discovered was named anandamide after the Sanskrit word ananda for bliss.”
More physicians would know this, Skeens said, if more than 13% of medical schools taught it. A graduate of Marshall University’s medical school, Skeens obtained her medical cannabis degree online.
She said a patient might possess an enzyme that breaks down the body’s naturally soothing endocannabinoids too quickly, which could result in anxiety or depression. Skeens said anxiety and depression, along with pain and insomnia, can be treated with cannabis.
“[Medical] cannabis is not about getting high,” she said. “If used appropriately, it does not get you high. It’s just the pain that is gone.”
Getting high from cannabis depends on the level of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in the sample. THC is the critical cannabinoid in the cannabis plant that provides the high. Strains can be modified for either high or low cannabis levels.
Any cannabis plant with less than 0.3% of cannabis is legal and considered industrial hemp. In the early days of the country, residents were urged to grow as much hemp as possible, for clothes, ropes and other uses. Henry Ford even made a 1941 car made from hemp fibers woven into a kind of plastic. Side panels could withstand a hammer pounding, according to archival video.
A medical dose of cannabis needs some THC, Skeens said. If one needs to be alert during the day, she recommends a mix high in cannabidiol, or CBD, and low in THC. CBD is present in all cannabis plants and touted as an anti-inflammatory and pain reliever with no psychoactive properties.
Corner shops around the country have made a handsome profit selling CBD and its more potent cousin, Delta-8, which is one molecule shy from full THC. Skeens says CBD is helpful, but only if bought from a medical dispensary.
As for those dispensaries, the state’s medical cannabis program is more than 5 years old and has shown signs of picking up speed in the last few months. According to the Office of Medical Cannabis website, 25 dispensaries are open with products and eight of 10 licensed growers are operating. A total of 10,511 patients have been approved for cards.
Skeens holds a medical license in seven states and treats thousands of medical cannabis patients. She said the state’s program could be bigger if not for a continuing stigma about cannabis, one she said the Office of Medical Cannabis could do more to fight. This is a charge leveled by others, but the recent gains at least suggest progress.
“I’m telling you, most of the people I treat in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio are more likely to be on pharmaceuticals than out West,” she said. “Opioid pain medications and anti-depressants are the two they are most able to drop [after using medical cannabis].
“That’s one of the big reasons Big Pharma fights this so much. Their drugs can be replaced by a plant. Cannabis can treat so many things.”
Getting patients signed has been a struggle for the program. The quickest way to accomplish that is by going to the Office of Medical Cannabis website at omc.wv.gov. Clicking on the “Find a Registered Physician” panel leads to a list in hard-to-read type of about 70 of the program’s 103 registered physicians.
At the bottom of the list are seven telemedicine providers. This means individual doctors or medical companies that will conduct a virtual exam, speeding up the process. Skeens is one of those providers.
“Montana has a huge medical cannabis population,” Skeens said. “It’s friendly and easy. Some of these states have a very quick portal [to get a medical cannabis card].”
Skeens knows her cannabis. And that’s all you’ll hear her call it. She said marijuana is a racist term, harkening to the words of Harry Anslinger, the first commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics. Cannabis became illegal with the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937.
“There are 100,000 total marijuana smokers in the US, and most are Negroes, Hispanics, Filipinos and entertainers,” Anslinger said. “Their Satanic music, jazz and swing result from marijuana use. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes, entertainers and any others.”
The Anglo world marijuana goes back to botanists conducting research in Mexico in the 1850s. The locals had taken to calling the plant “mariguana,” as opposed to the handy and catchy “pipiltzintzintlis.”
The name stuck. Some believe its Mexican connection contributed to a demonization of the plant. Others say it’s just a word.
Despite her concerns about how the program is administered, Skeens said she thinks word of mouth will eventually rule the day.
“The more patients who start using cannabis and realize how much it’s helping them, as compared to what they’ve been doing all these years, you’ll see wider-spread use and more people trying it in the U.S,” Skeens said.
As far as being stigmatized for taking part in the state’s program, she seems unfazed.
“No, I couldn’t care less,” she said. “It’s not going to do anything to affect my business.”