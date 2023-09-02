The Communications Workers of America in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, have reached a tentative agreement with Frontier Communications on a new four-year contract, according to statements from the union and the company.
The agreement covers approximately 1,400 CWA-represented employees, the union said.
According to the union, the contract achieves significant wage increases, preserves existing job security language and maintains health and welfare benefits. In addition, Frontier has committed to creating additional jobs and a long-term work-at-home agreement, the union added.
“We started this round of bargaining with one of the best contracts in the telecommunications industry,” Mike Davis, vice president of CWA District 2-13, which includes West Virginia and Virginia, said in the union’s statement.
“The Frontier bargaining team did an excellent job in the face of intense pressure from the company for concessions on post-Medicare retiree benefits. They negotiated a contract that remains the best at Frontier and one of the best in the telecommunications industry.”
Frontier also issued a statement:
“Our goal throughout the negotiations process has been to continue to provide our employees with some of the best jobs in the state, while enabling us to successfully operate our business for years to come. This agreement accomplishes that.”
Details of the agreement are being distributed to CWA members. A contract ratification vote will be scheduled in the coming weeks, according to the union.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.