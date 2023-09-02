Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Communications Workers of America in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, have reached a tentative agreement with Frontier Communications on a new four-year contract, according to statements from the union and the company.

The agreement covers approximately 1,400 CWA-represented employees, the union said.

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

