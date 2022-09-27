Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Big Joe

Joe Guilfoile (left) and V100 radio personalities Jenny Murray and Steve Bishop are seen at a July event. Guilfoile, owner of Big Joe’s on Capitol Street, died over the weekend.

 Courtesy photo

The heart of a performer pounded in Joe Guilfoile’s chest.

Guilfoile, 56, died over the weekend in his sleep. His most recent “gig,” for the past 10 to 15 years — no one seems sure — was to hold down the end of the bar at his establishment, Big Joe’s on the upper end of Capitol Street.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you