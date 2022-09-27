The heart of a performer pounded in Joe Guilfoile’s chest.
Guilfoile, 56, died over the weekend in his sleep. His most recent “gig,” for the past 10 to 15 years — no one seems sure — was to hold down the end of the bar at his establishment, Big Joe’s on the upper end of Capitol Street.
“He was one of the most naturally funny and quick people, as far as wit goes, that I’ve ever been around,” said veteran V100 radio personality Steve Bishop. “One time Jenny [Murray, Bishop’s radio co-host] was in his bar. He cracked a joke, looked at her deadpan and said, ‘It’s not easy being funny but somehow I find a way to pull it off.’”
Guilfoile helped Bishop and Murray pull off their morning show, from about 1991 to 1997. He talked his way into the job after a short-lived stint doing very small-time radio in Georgia. Then-V100 program director Rick Johnson hired him. Johnson is now the assignment editor at WOWK-13.
Bishop and Murray spent their 6 to 9 a.m. show Tuesday talking on and off about “Big Joe.”
“We talked about how much fun we had with him and some of his shenanigans,” Bishop said. “He usually got to be the one who caused the problem and we got to be the one to deal with the stuff. He was a free spirit. He liked to have fun.”
Bishop, 64, has been on the air 42 years at V100. He thought Guilfoile made a stab at stand-up comedy, but wasn’t sure.