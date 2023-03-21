Charleston has lost one of its most long-tenured and violence-plagued convenience stores.
Last Thursday, Go-Mart Inc. performed a rapid withdrawal from its West Washington Street location. Most observers guessed it took place in a matter of hours. By midday Friday, it had taken on a familiar look — another boarded-up structure, this one with tall fencing around it.
Go-Mart officials did not return a phone call Tuesday to the Gazette-Mail. It called closing the store “a business decision” in an interview with a local television station.
Even people who don’t live on the West Side may be familiar with this store. The building has housed a Go-Mart since 1988, and an Exxon for years before that. It is situated directly across Washington Street from the former Stonewall Jackson High School and Middle School, now known as West Side Middle School.
That Park Avenue-Washington intersection is well beyond the semi-upscale “Elk City” district, which is closer to downtown. This Go-Mart stayed open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The last several years saw it turn especially dangerous, with shootings in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The October 2018 shooting resulted in a death.
Still, the loss of the store is a blow to Janet Rice, 68, who looks at the building from her house on Breece Street. Rice valued the business for its convenience and proximity to gas. She says other members of the community, who had no transportation, liked the ease of picking up something small.
“I liked it for cigarettes and pop, stuff like that,” said Donnie Taylor, 52, who lives on Georgia Street, two blocks east of the store. “I thought it was stunning. It happened so fast, you know what I mean?”
A random attacker killed Barbara Steele, 77, in her Georgia Street home three years ago. Rice said she once lived in Jeffrey Dahmer’s Milwaukee, Wisconsin, neighborhood, so nothing scares her. Only Park separates Georgia Street from Breece Street.
“It had gas,” she said of her nearby Go-Mart. “Bread. Convenient. Senior citizens could walk here.” As for crime, “Things can happen anywhere. It is what it is.”
Closing the store did not make Rice happy, for two reasons. She could live with the occasional trouble there. What’s more, boarding and emptying it will create another location for squatters and drug abusers to live.
She already puts up with homeless people making occasional use of the two abandoned houses beside her. She said one man threw a brick through her window, then fled, naked, as she gave chase in her truck. She said he jumped into a dumpster at the end of the street.
Oddly enough, she laughed off the encounter. “You can’t be so bound down that you don’t have a life.”
An empty Go-Mart could be a problem if it stays that way for a long time. Homeless people have attested in Gazette-Mail interviews to living in vacant West Side dwellings, though this one is at a high-profile intersection.
Along with wife Denise, 59, and 29-year-old son Jamie, John Young, 63, owns Remco Sales & Services on Georgia Street. He is not sad to see Go-Mart close. The store is about 150 yards away from his business. Remco operates in a tidy strip that also includes a tattoo parlor and restaurant.
“It really is a blessing to have it gone,” he said of Go-Mart. “I thought the place probably got robbed so much that it wasn’t worth the hassle.”
The Youngs have operated their business on Georgia Street since 1972. The last several years have led them to consider moving, but at this point in their lives, she asked, “Is it worth the trouble? It would be a nightmare.”