A coal holding controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family has reached a nine-digit settlement agreement with a Swiss bank.
Bluestone Resources, Inc. has agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting this month to lenders, Credit Suisse Asset Management announced Friday.
A total of $850 million is still outstanding after Credit Suisse-backed, United Kingdom-based finance group Greensill Capital loaned the governor’s companies that much in 2018. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Justice said last year that he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Of that $850 million, $690 million is due to two Credit Suisse funds.
Bluestone CEO James C. “Jay” Justice III, Gov. Justice’s son, has agreed that the proceeds from any sale of Bluestone entities would be shared between the Justice family and lenders, according to Credit Suisse.
"We have negotiated a settlement which enables us to take advantage of the favorable market conditions for met coal and secure the position of the mines, and the employees and communities who depend on them, for the foreseeable future," Justice III said in a statement released by Credit Suisse.
"We would like to thank the Justice family and their team for the professional way in which they have approached these negotiations,” Credit Suisse Asset Management CEO Ulrich Körner said in the statement.
Korner commended the “skill and speed” with which he said Bluestone made it possible to agree to repay a substantial portion of the debt.
Credit Suisse plans to recover any outstanding balance following any sale of Bluestone entities “through enforcement of its rights,” including under insurance coverage, the company said.
Justice forged a financial relationship with Greensill after his family’s business ties with Virginia-based Carter Bank frayed in 2017.
The Justices settled a lawsuit against Carter Bank last year. The bank restructured the Justices’ loans, the Justices dropped their $421 million lawsuit against the bank, and bank executives dropped two confessions of judgment against Gov. Justice and his wife, Cathy Justice, worth $61 million in a Virginia circuit court, per the settlement’s terms.
