Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For Taylor Ramsey, auctioning Mallory Airport is both her job and a gift.

Ramsey will administer the auction noon Oct. 20. Representing Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service, the real estate agent in Ramsey hopes she can fulfill the wishes of her client and obtain a decent bid for the small airstrip. It sits atop a mountain near Spring Hill.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you