For Taylor Ramsey, auctioning Mallory Airport is both her job and a gift.
Ramsey will administer the auction noon Oct. 20. Representing Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service, the real estate agent in Ramsey hopes she can fulfill the wishes of her client and obtain a decent bid for the small airstrip. It sits atop a mountain near Spring Hill.
There is another dimension to this story. Benny Mallory, who operated the airstrip and who died in June at 91 years old, was Ramsey’s great-grandfather.
“I grew up beside the airport,” Ramsey recalls. “It’s a bittersweet thing. Our family is just in a situation where they want to see it moved on. His wife can’t handle it.”
Benny Mallory’s widow is Jo, Ramsey’s great grandmother. She has taken his death hard, Ramsey said, and the burden of maintaining the airport reminds her of the loss.
The auction has taken some people off guard. Talk in June had a group of Mallory pilots -- those who kept older, modest hangars for their small planes -- getting together to buy the facility.
“I just don’t think they could come up with the financing,” Ramsey said of the purported pilot interest. “And the estate and the family need to close it out. They’re ready to move on.”
Ramsey said no official offer had been made through the auction company,
The Pyle auction site lists the airport at 27 acres, with more than 50 hangars. The runway is listed at nearly 2,000 feet. Assets include two single-wide trailers; an airplane shop with an office and restrooms; and a gated entry into the property.
“An unbelievable opportunity for a training facility, a private airport, a development, housing and more!” the website says.
Ramsey said there have been general inquiries: those who had considered forming a limited liability company and continuing to run Mallory as an airport; at least one individual who wanted a private airstrip next to a new home; and a few developers.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of estates, but never my own family,” Ramsey said. “We’re just not in a position to be up there physically and manage it the way it needs to be to remain an airport.”
Benny Mallory’s story has been told several times over the years. With help from all angles, in the 1950s he carved the airstrip out of what was at the time a family-owned strawberry field. He later reconfigured and lengthened it.
Mallory developed mechanical skills in the Marine Corps, where he also got a chance to fly for the first time, in New Bern, North Carolina. He stayed hooked. Upon returning home, he started his own business, Mallory’s Garage, as a mechanic.
He became an authentic legend in national flying circles, earning impressive certifications from the FAA and a reputation as a master instructor. He taught his pupils to approach the strip, hang a hard left, then zoom in over the trees. Margin for error was small.
“If you can fly at Mallory Airport, you can fly anywhere,” the refrain often went.