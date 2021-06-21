Green’s Feed and Seed, a longtime family-owned agricultural supply store, may soon be under new ownership.
A sign was placed outside the establishment, located at 314 Piedmont St., in Charleston, late last week advertising the sale of inventory and equipment, as well as the sale or lease of the property.
Mike Green Sr., president of the company, confirmed Monday the family was looking for a buyer of the business, and had been for the past year.
“We’re just trying to sell the business — the whole thing,” Green said, “We’re not going out, we just want to sell it to somebody that’s going to run it the same.”
The sale would include the business, as well as the property, inventory, trucks, computer system and more — “the whole shootin’ caboodle,” Green said.
The company was started by Mike’s father, Earl, on Washington Street in 1963, later moving to the current day location in 1977. The Greens sold the store to Southern States, an agricultural supply cooperative, in 1998 before re-acquiring the store three years later.
Mike Green says the time to sell has come again, with age being a driving factor.
“My father’s turned 90, he wants to quit,” Green said. “I’m 67 and I want to quit, so we’ve decided to try to sell it.”
Green says neither his son, Mike Jr., nor any of his grandchildren, are interested in taking over the business.
While the company has not made a formal announcement, a photo of the sign shared to social media drew an outpouring of support from members of the community.
One person commented that Green’s “was the place to go to for hard to find items that couldn't be found elsewhere,” while another called it “a beloved institution in Charleston.”
Green says selling the business is the end goal, but it’s not the end of the world if a deal isn’t made.
“If we don’t get a buyer — and we’ve had several people look at it, everybody wants to knock you down to nothing,” Green said. “If we don’t get a buyer, I’ll still be here till I die.”