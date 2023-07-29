FRAZIERS BOTTOM — Putnam County is facing a housing shortage that could get worse within the next five years with the arrival of new and anticipated jobs from Nucor Corp., Berkshire Hathaway’s Precision Castparts, Green Power Motors and others.
Putnam County Development Authority Executive Director Morganne Tenney says a new tool the county has for attracting much-needed housing developers is its recent Build West Virginia Act district designation.
“The Build West Virginia district designation offers a state sales and use tax exemption for building materials and a 10-year property value adjustment refundable tax credit to offset building costs,” she said.
Tenney said certified districts are designated by identifying a municipality, attraction, landmark or other point of interest and may extend up to 20 miles from that location.
“The landmark for Putnam County is the town of Buffalo,” Tenney said. “The reason for Buffalo is it captures most of Putnam County and parts of neighboring counties. In early discussions, we wanted to be mindful of the counties around us that can benefit as well.”
Dave Hobba, of Dave Hobba Builder in Buffalo, said the designation will help him continue to develop Alexander’s Place, a housing development just off U.S. 35 near Fraziers Bottom.
“We were able to sell lots in phase one in January of last year,” he said. “We already have four families from Nucor here.”
Hobba said the first phase of the housing development includes 52 lots, while phases two and three will offer the chance to build several more homes.
“We’re going to do 26 smaller homes, single-family homes, and we’re going to provide a lease opportunity for someone to lease a home,” he said. “They’re going to be ranch-style homes, three-bedroom, two-bath and built very nicely.”
Hobba says the Build West Virginia program will allow him to lower the price of the homes.
“The other part of the program will allow the property taxes to be the same rate as owner-occupied,” he explained. “What happens in West Virginia is if someone owns a house and they live in it, it’s it’s a certain tax rate, usually about 1.1 or 1.2% of the assessed value every year. If somebody moves out of that house and owns it and leases it to somebody, the property tax rate doubles. So this is a real win for somebody who’s going to build a rental community for someone to have leasing options for people.”
Tenney says developers can apply to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development for residential housing projects to be certified.
“PCDA can assist local developers in applying for a Build WV tax exemption within the Putnam County district,” she said. “We work with them and review the application for final submission. Projects with a minimum cost of $3 million or that include at least six residential units or houses within a certified district may qualify for the credits.”
Tenney said in addition to Hobba, two other developers worked with the PCDA to become a designated district.
“We are so grateful to Scott Wheeler of Landcore Builders in Milton, Allen Bell of Point Pleasant-based AB Contracting and, of course, Dave Hobba of Dave Hobba Builder out of Buffalo,” she said. “They were willing to share information on potential projects that could be developed in Putnam County and also supported us from a developer standpoint by indicating why it’s sometimes more difficult to build in West Virginia than in surrounding states.”
Bell says the tax credit incentivizes developers to build in state instead of out of state.
“In the past, lots of residential and multi-family development plans were not considered in West Virginia,” he said. “It helped us to make decision to build in my home state of West Virginia instead of surrounding states.”
Bell’s company has two projects in Putnam County applying for the tax credits.
“We are going to build 304 multi-family units near Teays Valley, behind Wendy’s in Hurricane,” he said. “That is a $55 million project, and we will not start digging the footers until 2024 because we can’t get the materials needed to finish it.”
The second project is an age 55-and-over community in Hurricane on more than 80-acres.
“It’s an estimated $115 million project that will include patio homes and apartments,” Bell said.
Bell says developers face several challenges, including a declining workforce, supply chain issues and the rising costs of materials.
“This tax credit is tremendous for us to help offset rising inflation,” he said. “This will give developers a chance to help create the housing that is going to be needed with all these new jobs coming to the area.”
Scott Wheeler, owner of Landcore Builders in Milton, said he appreciated the state’s proactive approach to help serve the area’s housing needs.
“The Build West Virginia tax credit is progressive and encourages developers to invest their time and money in West Virginia instead of other states,” he said. “Due to the economic development boom, companies hiring workers need more housing. This credit helps service our area’s needs. We are thankful to PCDA for leading the Putnam County Build West Virginia district and their partnership with local developers.”
The goal of Build West Virginia is to assist in the growth of communities across the state and to attract new housing development, Tenney added.
“This is one more stride to keeping Putnam County competitive in economic development,” she said.