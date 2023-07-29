Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FRAZIERS BOTTOM — Putnam County is facing a housing shortage that could get worse within the next five years with the arrival of new and anticipated jobs from Nucor Corp., Berkshire Hathaway’s Precision Castparts, Green Power Motors and others.

Putnam County Development Authority Executive Director Morganne Tenney says a new tool the county has for attracting much-needed housing developers is its recent Build West Virginia Act district designation.

Stories you might like

Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Recommended for you