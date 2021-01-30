HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert was recognized as the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year on Friday afternoon.
Although the chamber’s members said his accomplishments have been instrumental in the organization’s progress and success over the past year, Gilbert was humble during the 16th annual Awards Luncheon, which was conducted online via Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There are so many people so much more deserving of this award than I am,” Gilbert said during the Zoom event. “This was certainly unexpected, but I am honored to receive this award. Marshall and Huntington have a very unique history together and I, along with many others, recognize the value in this relationship with the city and the local chamber of commerce.”
Gilbert was inducted by the chamber’s 2021 chairman, Toney Stroud, an attorney at Encova Insurance, who said it’s important to shed light on all the great work Gilbert and the community is doing behind the scenes.
“Both through our work at the Chamber and as a member of the Board of Governors, I have seen firsthand Dr. Gilbert’s commitment to this community and those of us who are fortunate to call this region home,” Stroud said. “We’re lucky to have him as the president of Marshall University and as part of the leadership of our chamber.”
The chamber also honored other members with various awards, including the debut of the first ever spotlight award given to Tennyson Thornberry of Walmart.
Others award winners were the Generation Huntington award to Anna Adkins of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Women 2 Women award to Debbie Lewis of Somerville & Company.
“I share this award with the steering committee and Somerville & Company for participating and supporting the chamber,” Lewis said.
“This event was created for our chamber to recognize some of its many dedicated volunteers whose continued support allows our chamber to promote and accomplish its mission, which benefits our business community and our economy,” Bill Bissett, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said about the event.
Bissett said the volunteer event was sponsored by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Community Trust Bank, Encova Insurance, Jenkins Fenstermaker, Marshall University, Mountain Health Network, Mountwest Community & Technical College, Natural Resource Partners, Steptoe & Johnson and St. Mary’s Medical Center.
For more information about the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, visit www.huntingtonchamber.org.