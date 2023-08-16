BUFFALO -- What do sheep and solar panels have in common? At Toyota West Virginia in Putnam County, they equal environmental sustainability.
On Wednesday, members of the news media got an up-close view of some of Toyota West Virginia's new environmental initiatives, including the facility's newly commissioned solar array and the herd of sheep that now manicure its grounds.
"This is a really a creative solution to trying to maintain the grasses around our solar panels in our solar array," said David Rosier, president of Toyota West Virginia during a news conference at the solar farm. "Typically, you would think of using lawn mowers and trimmers that would maintain the grasses around that, but this as part of Toyota's environmental action plan."
Toyota West Virginia’s 5-acre solar array is located directly behind the plant on Custer Ridge Road, in Buffalo.
"We are the first Toyota facility in North America to have combined solar array with sheep to help maintain the vegetation. We've been doing it for about two weeks, and we're seeing great benefits, so far," Rosier said. "Honestly, this whole activity really came about [from] one of our environmental engineers, Amanda Young."
"Sheer genius" is the phrase Toyota is using to describe the newest environmental initiative.
"I have 'herd' all the puns," Young said. "Toyota West Virginia is never 'sheepish' on ren-ewe-able energy, it's not a 'baaaad' idea and others."
Young said the sheep project came out of a need for using farmland for technology.
"It's a great collaboration with agriculture," she said. "We bring in the sheep, they can still graze the space, but we can still use it for solar power."
She said Toyota West Virginia is the company's first plant to utilize "agrivoltaics." Agrivoltaics is the co-location of solar energy installations and agriculture beneath or between rows of photovoltaic panels.
"It is using land for both agriculture and solar energy generation," Young said. "So we are using 20 sheep we get from Flora Farms in Mason County during the growing season, which starts in April and runs through October. At the end of the season, the sheep return to the farm."
She said there are many reasons sheep were selected for the project over other animals, such as goats.
"A lot of thought went into the decision. We didn't want goats, because they have a tendency to chew things they shouldn't, jump up on things that they shouldn't. The sheep don't do that," Young said. "Their hooves are really great for the soil quality and they fertilize as they go, so we actually are improving the conditions of the soil and the habitat for native species that are here."
Young said the sheep focus under the panels.
"That's where the shade is, so that's where we need them because that's where it's really hard for our guys to get under there to mow. They have to bend over with weed eaters trying to get under the panels. That's really hard on the guys, but the sheep don't mind it," she said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a single sheep can eat up to four pounds of grass per day.
"They can easily fit underneath the solar panels and nibble up stray sprigs and weeds that grow in hard-to-reach areas," Young said.
The sheep are guarded by a Great Pyrenees named Pickles. The Great Pyrenees is a large and powerful working-dog breed used to deter sheep-stealing wolves and other predators.
"Pickles is young and is still in training," Young said. "His job is to watch over the herd."
Young said the array is behind a locked fence enclosure and the sheep will be monitored daily.
She said the cost of the project is minimal.
"The cost is negligible because, once we reduce man hours for mowing, we don't have the wear and tear on the mowers, we don't have the wear and tear on the panels from rocks getting kicked up going into the panels and breaking them, so it balances out well," she said.
Toyota West Virginia has the largest solar array in the state. It can generate 2.6 megawatts of power, according to Rosier.
"The solar generation also reduces the plant's CO2 emissions by an estimated 4 million pounds per year," he said. "An array of five solar flowers also lines the main road leading to the facility, helping power the employee services building and three EV [electric vehicle] charging stations."
He added that the plant's biodiversity park features forest and wetland habitats, a pollinator garden, an outdoor classroom, bird houses, bat houses and a nesting platform to support avian species in the area.
"All of these initiatives are part of our goal in reducing the carbon footprint from all of our manufacturing facilities," Rosier said. "How do we make sure that our plants are sustainable and in harmony with the environment in which we're in? This creative solution allows us to bring sheep in. We are using sheep to maintain the grasses and the pasture areas around our our solar panels in a more biodiversity-friendly way."
Toyota West Virginia is the company's only combined engine and transmission plant in North America. The Buffalo plant also is the company's only North American facility to produce hybrid transaxles. The $2 billion facility employs more than 2,000 people in a nearly 2 million-square-foot facility.