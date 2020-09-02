Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.