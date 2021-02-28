HUNTINGTON — Just over a week ago, Gov. Jim Justice increased the maximum capacity limit for all restaurants and bars from 50% seating to 75%.
Justice made the executive order effective Feb. 20, and while it was a welcome relief, according to Chris and Laura Dixon, private owners of two local restaurants in the area, more needs to be done. Now they are working on a way to help state officials help them.
“We very much appreciate the help from the governor on easing restrictions, but now we are asking state lawmakers and the governor to look at a next phase of restaurant and bar relief in West Virginia,” said Chris Dixon, owner of Christopher’s Eats on U.S. 60 near Huntington.
The Dixons are on an information-gathering initiative so they can provide state officials with data on revenue and employment losses, but more importantly they’re looking for specific needs and ideas straight from those establishments fighting to survive. They have sent out letters and emails asking privately owned restaurants and bars to give a percent of revenue loss, exactly how much money was lost and employment data in 2020 when compared to 2019.
“With the data collected so far, I am seeing a 40% to 60% loss in revenue when compared to 2019,” Chris Dixon said. “Some are even more, like 70% to 80% on the low side. On the employment side, I heard from one establishment that would normally have 10 employees and currently have only two.”
The Dixons say they are motivated to speak out simply because the state shutdowns early on during the pandemic and the state restrictions restaurants and bars have been working under for a year now have been devastating to these establishments’ bottom lines and ability to provide jobs.
“These restrictions have pinched the revenue we would normally be able to make,” said Chris Dixon “We are all struggling to stay afloat and keeping as many people employed as possible. We are trying to get together to create our own voice so that we can figure out to work with the state to gain back some of that revenue we lost due to the state’s pandemic mandates.”
Laura Dixon, owner of Main Street on Central in Barboursville, said she understands the need to public safety during the pandemic, but those mandates severely limited restaurants’ and bars’ revenue streams.
“It is bringing many of us dangerously close to losing our businesses and livelihoods or some having already had to shut down,” she said.
Chris Dixon said with the West Virginia Legislature currently in session in Charleston, now is the time for action.
“Monetary compensation may not be an option,” Dixon said, “but we are asking our state leaders to think about tax breaks, other fees, relaxing mandates more, updated ABCA [West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration] laws and other possible solutions and plans of action.”
The initiative has the full support and help from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Information is critical when making policy and financial decisions, especially in a time of crisis,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the chamber. “Our chamber was contacted by several member companies who own local restaurants and bars, so we shared this request for information not only with our membership, but also through our social media and with other chambers across West Virginia. While the recent move from 50% occupancy to 75% is good news for our local establishments, we know that they have suffered from COVID-19 and the necessary guidelines put in place to protect customers and employees. Whether relief efforts come from federal, state or private sources, we believe that it is important to our quality life here in the Huntington area to support these local businesses during their time of need.”
On a federal level, the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Main Street Lending Program have helped some, but those programs have failed to provide restaurants and bars with the funding needed to guarantee their survival, according to Chris Dixon.
“Some establishments can’t qualify for some of these programs, and we really would like our state officials to help us, too,” he said. “I would hope that all state leaders would be on board to save the state’s local, privately owned restaurants and bars. We have been the hardest-hit industry in the state, but these small businesses are the backbones of our communities in West Virginia. We provide lots of jobs and the majority of sales taxes come from small businesses. But now we need help to survive.”
The Dixons have met with some state officials recently who say they want to help.
“I’m 1,000% behind his initiative and have been working since last spring with other local small business owners like Jeff McKay, Jason Beter, Drew Hetzer, Delegate Lovejoy and others across the state to help this industry,” said Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell. “My Democrat caucus is with me on support of this industry and we will need to make sure our friends across the aisle will join us on this issue, which I think they will to get it done.”
Hornbuckle said the types of relief the Legislature could consider are wide open on possibilities.
“I’m open to anything,” he said.
Hornbuckle says it would require bipartisan support.
“Ultimately though, Republican leadership will have to be open to it enough to first come to the table for our business owners, but then to allow the appropriate legislation be put on the agenda for a vote as they control both chambers and Governor’s Office,” he said.
The Governor’s Office has not said if additional state relief for restaurants and bars was being considered when he eased restrictions last week. A message seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, says he believes bipartisan support for this type of initiative can happen.
“We all want to help our local restauranteurs,” he said.
Chris Dixon added that he is still gathering information and any West Virginia privately owned bar or restaurant can contact him by email at ChristophersEats@gmail.com to help in a unified effort to give state officials the data and information they need to act.
“We will not stop until all avenues have been exhausted,” he said.