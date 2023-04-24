Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

U.S. Methanol
KKCG founder and chairman Karel Komarek, one of the wealthiest people in the Czech Republic, speaks at an event Monday at West Virginia State University. The event was held in recognition of the operational status of US Methanol LLC’s methanol production facility at the Institute Industrial Complex. US Methanol was founded by KKCG in 2016.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia dignitaries gathered in Institute on Monday to formally christen the US Methanol plant now in service there, which they called the first of its kind in the state.

According to company officials, the $250 million plant is now operating at about 95% capacity with 54 employees and has a goal of employing 60 total when it reaches full capacity “later this year.” Sixty percent of its current employees are local.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

