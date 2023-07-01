Traffic on Jefferson Road in South Charleston from MacCorkle Avenue to Corridor G was bad before, but it’s even worse during construction of new bridges and a mountain cut currently taking place.
“Around 5 p.m., it can be a traffic nightmare,” said Kayla Sturgeon, who lives in South Charleston on the other side of the railroad tracks that cross Jefferson Road.
Sturgeon had made a stop Wednesday afternoon at the Jefferson Road Plaza to get gasoline.
“I use the road to get to Corridor G to the shopping plazas over there,” she said. “In the middle of the day it’s not as bad.”
“It’s a much-needed project, but it’s obvious the traffic is worse right now,” said John Blankenship, owner of JW Barbershop at the Jefferson Road Plaza, which is in the center of the road work. “It’s an inconvenience today, but I know it will benefit my business and others here in the long run. This road project should have been done years ago.”
West Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Jennifer Dooley said she spoke with the District 1 construction team to get an update on the $55 million project.
“Excavation is progressing from Corridor G, US 119, toward Kanawha Turnpike, US 60. The crews are in the middle of the largest cut on the job near RHL Blvd., and that work will continue into July. Deck pours will begin on the bridge across Kanawha Turnpike in July. WVDOH will keep the public informed about impacts to traffic as the work progresses. As you can see from the photos, the project is moving along quickly,” Dooley said in an email response.
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said he is happy with the progress and work taking place.
“I think they’ve done a really good job with how the traffic flow has been able to continue through there for the most part, you know there’s always going to be some unavoidable inconveniences,” Mullens said. “This is a so-much-needed project in our city, but it seems like there are a few people who are complaining about the traffic. I guess you always get that. Those are what I call the unavoidable inconveniences of progress.”
Mullens said he hasn’t heard any complaints from business owners along the roadway.
“I haven’t heard of anybody having any issues. And we have cut the ribbon on a couple places out there in the last couple of years,” he said.
One of those businesses is All American Uniform, which opened at the Jefferson Road Plaza in March.
“This new road project was part of my decision, along with the fact it’s a central location for my business in Kanawha County,” said owner Phyllis Spangler. “Certain times traffic gets really backed up and I hear people complaining. I’ve had a few customers call and say they couldn’t make it in because the traffic was really bad.”
Spangler says she thinks about the future when the road project is finished.
“I think I will have all kinds of new customers,” she said.
Mullens said he expects lots of economic development activity from the new road.
“I think what you’re going to see is you’re going to see a domino effect. We’re already seeing developers from other areas come to talk to us about properties along Jefferson Road that they have an interest in,” he said. “One of the things I’m most excited about is the unknown. There’s something out there coming to South Charleston I don’t even know about yet because of the things are going on now, but it’s coming. Build it, a new road, and they will come.”