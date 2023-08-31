Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Gov. Jim Justice says great things are happening in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.

"Today I am announcing a joint venture between Klarpet of Turkey and Triton International Enterprises with a $50 million investment in Berkeley County," the governor said Thursday morning, during the opening of the second day of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Summit at The Greenbrier resort. "The joint venture is projected to result in 600 more jobs in West Virginia, high paying jobs."

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

