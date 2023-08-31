West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday a $50 million investment by Treplar for a new food packaging facility in Berkeley County during the opening of the second day of the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
Treplar President Murat Ogulcan said the company is focused on sustainability and environment-friendly food packaging solutions. He spoke about the company's plans to build a developing a state-of-the-art food packaging facility in Berkeley County.
Fred Pace | HD Media
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Gov. Jim Justice says great things are happening in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle.
"Today I am announcing a joint venture between Klarpet of Turkey and Triton International Enterprises with a $50 million investment in Berkeley County," the governor said Thursday morning, during the opening of the second day of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Summit at The Greenbrier resort. "The joint venture is projected to result in 600 more jobs in West Virginia, high paying jobs."
Justice said the company is developing a state-of-the-art food packaging facility.
"They will be hiring a skilled workforce aiming to begin production in the coming months," he said.
"Our journey began many years ago with a simple question. How can you imagine packaging could be both functional and environmentally responsible?" Ogulcan said.
Treplar's core capability lies in the production of innovative food-packaging products containing a majority of recycled materials, according to Ogulcan.
"Treplar is currently testing a new generation of food packaging material that is 100% home compostable," he said. "This venture exemplifies our commitment to producing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials and addressing critical waste challenges for the retail food industry."
Treplar's initial workforce will consist of more than 100 full-time employees and Ogulcan foresees rapid growth.
"Treplar plans to employ approximately 600 full-time employees by the end of the third year of this project," he said.
Ogulcan said the company plans to introduce a range of sustainable products for the largest retailers in North America in the coming years.
"Together, with the great state of West Virginia, we aim to revolutionize the industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability," he said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.