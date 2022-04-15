Kanawha City merchants have lived with potholes so deep you could fish out of them, says one jovial fellow at Tim Hogan's Carpet Outlet.
Now that workers with the state Department of Transportation have begun a paving program that stretches for an initial seven blocks of MacCorkle Avenue, the challenge will be patience and taking a long view of things.
“Sometimes you've got to break a few eggs to make an omelet,” said Dave Yeager, 53, during a lull in action earlier this week. Yeager also made the fishing joke, from his carpet-side perch at the corner of 39th Street and MacCorkle.
It’s a lighthearted crew at Tim Hogan's, one made happier by the paving news. For the past few years, Kanawha City residents and business owners have contended with potholes both deep and numerous.
“Boom, boom, boom,” is how Yeager described the repeated thumping while traversing MacCorkle.
Division of Highways deputy chief highway engineer Joe Pack said last week the first phase of paving, at $10 million, will involve resurfacing the road from 33rd Street to 40th Street. It will also include new sidewalks, traffic signals, lighting and medians.
The whole project will take MacCorkle Avenue down to dirt, and maybe brick -- many of Charleston's roads still have the original brick underneath their blacktop.
Rena Robinson, 61, of Fayetteville, said she visits Charleston often, for recreation and dental appointments. She sees Dr. Grant Mason, whose office is just a few doors away from Tim Hogan's Carpet Outlet.
“A lot of people say all West Virginia roads are bad,” Robinson said. ”I don’t agree that they all are. But this one does need some work. My daughter is particular about her car.”
That’s been the consensus of anyone who has driven through Kanawha City since, well, it’s hard to tell.
“We’re excited for this,” Pack said during last week's news conference announcing the project. “I know the citizens who use this road and the businesses that are here are excited for the results when we’re finished.”
A definite blessing is that crews, so far, are working through the night. Someone driving MacCorkle this past week would have encountered only orange-and-white stick barriers standing sentry in the designated area. More work is being designed, Pack said, from 40th Street to 58th Street. Highways officials hope to start construction later this year.
As for the road, it appeared newer patches had appeared where the miniature lakes once thrived. Otherwise, little gave the work in progress away.
The folks at Tim Hogan's said they thought being located on a corner might help, in the event crews began daytime work. West-bound drivers could make a right at the carpet store and hit one of the well-kept streets parallel to MacCorkle.
“If they work during the day, it’s going to be awful,” said 67-year-old store owner Pete Winslow. “We’ll just wait and see.” At least one lane of traffic will be open at all time, Highways officials have said, but people need to be alert while driving through the area.
Paul Athasham, 43, runs the Spice of Life international food market. “It’s been a while,” he said of the road conditions. His associate, Amanda Paul, stressed that “any kind of road is going to take some time.”
Roger Clendenin, 70, said he spends a good deal of time with his girlfriend in the 3700 block of Noyes Ave., just one street behind MacCorkle on the north side of the road.
Clendenin seemed not to fret about the repairs and the traffic it will bring. Given the possibility of daytime road work, most folks have jobs and probably won’t be bothered, he said.
“It won’t hurt nothing,” Clendenin said. “Just as long as they keep the speed down. A lot of people walk their dogs and take walks themselves.”