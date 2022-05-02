Quintie Smith gets cleansed every so often. It’s not a religious experience. Just good old fruit.
Smith, 61, of Charleston, likes to drop by The Juice Box in Kanawha City, where a variety of juices do the trick for those pursuing digestive pristineness.
Owner Vicki Sook, 53, offers two cleansing regimens, each a collection of her “cold-pressed” juices. Cold pressed means heat never touches the raw fruit or juice. Normally, heat is used at some point in supermarket juice for preservative reasons, Sook said.
One of two cleansing options calls for the following juice concoctions: Celery; Flat Belly; Immune; Green Glow; Love Your Liver; and Go Nuts. Green Glow, for instance, contains kale, spinach, romaine, cucumber, apple, lemon juice, ginger and celery.
The user may choose either a three- or seven-day cleanse, costing anywhere from $165 to $385. Smith opts for the three-day purifying.
“I’ve lost 35 pounds,” said Smith, who guided Sook to the 4614 MacCorkle Ave. location through his work as a real estate agent. “Three days seems to work OK. Five is kind of a little too much.”
The user drinks the series of juices, and consumes nothing else, for the prescribed time period, and at prescribed intervals. If that sounds too extreme, The Juice Box offers less expensive — and more moderate choices.
“So many people have asked me, ‘Why would you want to open this in West Virginia?’ ” Sook said during a brisk-business, early afternoon Monday, when the weather felt like early summer. “They said, ‘Nobody is healthy there.’ But it’s doing good. It can always get better.”
The Juice Box probably pays the bills with delicious smoothies, sourdough toast topped with tuna salad and its $10 acai bowls. Acai bowls are hot on the “superfood” scene these days, meaning they contain a wide spectrum of nutrition.
The acai fruit itself is a berry found in Central and South America and is pureed as a base for other grains and fruits. One of Sook’s offerings includes strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, coconut flakes, honey, chia seeds and granola thrown in, along with the acai.
A traditional smoothie goes for $8 or $8.50 and can be made to order.
For Sook, her entry into the Kanawha Valley business world occurred, as other business beginnings strangely have, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sook’s daughter Miranda had been in Nashville pursuing a singing career when all public venues had to shut down. Sook, meanwhile, had returned home from nine fast-paced years of big-city life in Atlanta.
Despite the Mountain State’s status as a meat-and-potatoes place, she had a hunch a food establishment void of grease would work. She and her daughter also maintain locations at Snap Fitness, by the Elk River near downtown, and in Hurricane.
She had the faith to pursue the healthy option because she had already been preparing “clean meal” preps for gatherings. Clean eating means lean protein, complex carbohydrates — or none at all, if you’re a Paleo disciple — and vegetables.
An acai bowl is scrumptious but can contain a few calories. One of the juice offerings is without sin, however — the Skinny Green contains kale, romaine, spinach, cucumber, celery and lemon.
Sook has gotten used to the spartan ingredients and uses it to bolster her vegetable intake.
Quintie Smith, the real estate agent, is not nearly as strict. But he’s a good customer.
“I’m in here four or five days a week,” he said.