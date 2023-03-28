Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

New business registrations in Kanawha County are off to a roaring start in 2023.

According to data from the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, 290 new businesses registered in the county during the first two months of the year, a 2.43% growth rate that marks a 21-year high during the same time period.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

