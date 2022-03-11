“A Higher Experience,” the sign proclaims outside Cannabist’s latest medical marijuana dispensary, just off U.S. 60 in St. Albans.
About 75 medical marijuana card holders showed up on a sunny Friday, hoping to experience the experience. One patient who asked not to be identified said she bought seven grams worth of flower, or plant, on sale for $100.
“This way, I know it’s safe, it’s legal, and there’s no fentanyl in it,” she said. These reassurances keep her from pivoting to the illicit market, which may offer cheaper prices.
Department of Health and Human Resources spokesperson Allison Adler said eight dispensaries are now open in West Virginia: one each in Williamstown, Parkersburg, Weston, Huntington, Beckley and St. Albans, plus two in Morgantown. The Parkersburg location lists it as being “operational without product.” An online website she provided for reference encourages patients to “please call ahead to ensure dispensaries have products in stock.”
At least four dispensaries are either owned by Columbia Care or are buying their product from Columbia Care. Huntington’s TerraLeaf location opened last week, with product bought from Columbia Care. Two others, in Morgantown and Weston, opened late last year and are owned by Trulieve, which grows its own product, in Huntington.
The St. Albans location, Kanawha County’s first, had served about 75 patients as of 2 p.m. Cannabist is Columbia Care’s retail name for its dispensaries. St. Albans is the third retail Columbia Care location to open in the past week, along with Cannabist locations that opened last week in Williamstown and Beckley.
Columbia Care is an integrated provider, meaning it grows its own product in Falling Waters, Berkeley County, and doesn’t have to rely on buying cannabis from another licensed grower. Ten growers are licensed in the state, but some are not yet operational or are hedging their bets until patient registration numbers are higher. Columbia Care is taking advantage of its position as a grower and the state’s increasing number of marijuana card applications.
Adler said in a Friday email that 5,824 patient applications have been approved, as opposed to 7,036 who have applied. That is an uptick from the roughly 3,000 patients who possessed active cards toward the end of last year. One customer interviewed Friday said the state Office of Medical Cannabis approved his application within a month earlier this year, while the other said she spent the better part of COVID-ravaged 2020 trying to secure hers.
Cannabist’s St. Albans location is elegant looking, but not fully stocked as it will be, as its growing facility continues to ramp up, said Keri Stan, 36, of Parkersburg. She is Columbia Care’s area manager. Glass cases in the middle of the store highlighted products, but the behind-the-counter area looked somewhat bare.
Stan said the company is trying to destigmatize medical marijuana by showing that providers can be solid community members. The company holds American Legion fundraisers and cleans up trash in Williamstown, she said.
“They may see my cannabis T-shirt and say, ‘Hey, I saw her out picking up trash the other day,’ ” Stan said. “We want to educate people, lower the stigma. Everybody’s making it a point to do a good job.”
Columbia Care’s St. Albans’ Cannabist spot is not short on security. An armed guard demands to see a patient’s medical marijuana card before entering the building. Patients also must show them to the attendee at the front desk and the salesperson who actually sells them product.
West Virginia’s medical cannabis program has taken a while to get going. Next month will mark five years since legislation passed making it possible. Early obstacles included banking delays and a slow patient application process.
Adler wrote that 92 doctors are participating in the program, but not all are listed on the Office of Medical Cannabis website. They are not required to be included on the site. Patients may also obtain a card by a telehealth exam, online. Those firms are listed on the medical cannabis website, and typically charge $150 to $200 for an exam.
Stan said state inspectors have been cooperative to deal with, and she has faith the number of people pursuing cards will increase, as more and more dispensaries open.