Issuing a stern rebuke Friday, Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers told Town Center mall owners not to interfere again with demolition of the attached Sears building.
“If your client engages in what I call 'self-help' again, there are going to be serious consequences,” Akers told Hull Group lawyer Robert Stonestreet. “Your client does not have a right to stop this.”
The judge’s “self-help” usage referred to Tuesday’s events, in which mall security threw KM Hotels contractors out of an external corridor ringing Sears and other stores. This came after Akers ruled against Hull in a July 12 preliminary injunction request.
KM Hotels and owner Mayur Patel have been fighting since last year for the right to tear down Sears and erect a Hilton Hotel in its place.
At the July hearing, Hull attorneys surprised Patel lawyer Isaac Forman by not arguing more specifically the merits of their case under a Construction and Reciprocal Easement Agreement. Instead, Stonestreet appeared to head down that road Friday, before Akers stopped him, saying Hull had plenty of preparation time between the June 7 injunction request and the July 12 hearing.
Stonestreet’s main thrust Friday appeared to delve deeper into the COREA, pointing out that the mall owns part of the outer corridor. He named five current tenants which presently could use either the upper or lower parts of the corridor, including The Chop House.
All those issues were addressed, Forman said, in a signed contract between former mall owner U.S. Bank and Patel. That agreement dates to August 2020. Stonestreet acknowledged that Hull has been aware of those plans for some time.
Hull bought the property in May 2021.
Forman said it was made clear in the August 2020 agreement that contractors would have to enter the corridor to do the work. The plans haven’t changed, he said.
Because Akers had previously ruled on the matter, Forman said he never expected mall official Greg Jordan to give the orders to throw workers off the property Tuesday.
“It never occurred to me that they would just unilaterally say no,” he said, in a stuffy courtroom with no air conditioning. “This work has been authorized by the City of Charleston.”
The city had also served as a roadblock, until granting Patel permission in May to move ahead. City Building Commissioner Tony Harmon fell back on an informal policy of requiring both parties sharing a common wall to agree on demolition or it could not progress.
Hull did not appeal her July ruling, Akers pointed out, and has lodged no other formal legal action.
She speculated that Hull’s failure to argue more forcefully in July might have been intentional, to object later in “piecemeal” fashion to every facet of the demolition. That approach would not be allowed, she said.
“Is that how this is going to go?” she said. “That’s my question.”
Akers ordered Patel have access to all areas agreed to in the 2020 agreement, including the common corridor areas. She also declined to issue a temporary restraining order against Hull, saying it was unnecessary.
If Hull again defied her orders, “We might as well go back to fighting in the streets," Akers said.