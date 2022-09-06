West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s governing board voted Tuesday to accept the sudden, unexplained resignation of airport director Nick Keller and named assistant director and chief operating officer Dominique Ranieri as his replacement.
Citing personnel matters, board members met behind closed doors in executive session for nearly two hours before Chairman Ed Hill announced the acceptance of Keller’s resignation and the appointment of Ranieri to the top management role at West Virginia’s busiest airport.
Hill declined comment on what prompted Keller’s resignation, tendered during the past weekend. It followed an announcement last Wednesday that a special meeting of the governing board would be held Tuesday for a discussion of personnel matters concerning the airport’s executive officers, which could be followed by possible board action, “based on legal counsel’s advice.”
Responding to reporters’ questions, Hill said there were “no fiscal irregularities — nothing out of sync financially” at the airport prior to Keller’s resignation. He also said there is “no truth, whatsoever” to news reports linking Keller’s resignation to a lawsuit involving damage to a private aircraft at the airport’s general aviation area.
“We wish him well,” Hill said of Keller, who began working at the airport as an intern in 2005.
He became a full-time staffer in 2007, after graduating from Purdue University, was named Yeager’s public safety director in 2008, became assistant airport director in 2015, and was named director in 2019.
Keller played a key role in the airport’s successful bid to enhance its profile as a training base for aviators from all branches of the armed forces and in encouraging Marshall University to open its Bill Noe Flight School at the airport.
In 2020, the airport’s governing board awarded Keller a five-year contract to continue his work as director and, in 2021, following a performance review, increased his salary from $181,000 to $200,000.
Prior to joining the staff at Yeager in 2017, Ranieri practiced law in West Virginia and was involved in the airport’s response to the collapse of its runway safety area in 2015. She served as marketing director before being named assistant director and chief operating officer in 2019.
Earlier this year, Ranieri became a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives and was appointed to a post on the West Virginia Public Retirement Board by Gov. Jim Justice.
In voting to name her the airport’s new director and chief executive officer, the governing board opted to raise her salary to $200,000.
“Dominique has been involved in every major project the airport has undertaken since she began working here,” Hill said. “She knows our staff, our consultants, and the projects we look forward to completing in the years ahead.”
“I am humbled by the confidence placed in me by the board,” said Ranieri, the 75-year-old airport’s first female director.
