West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s governing board voted Tuesday to accept the sudden, unexplained resignation of airport director Nick Keller and named assistant director and chief operating officer Dominique Ranieri as his replacement.

Citing personnel matters, board members met behind closed doors in executive session for nearly two hours before Chairman Ed Hill announced the acceptance of Keller’s resignation and the appointment of Ranieri to the top management role at West Virginia’s busiest airport.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

