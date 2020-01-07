Layoffs loom for 65 employees of Kanawha County mine

The Kanawha County Commission has received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification for Panther Creek Mining's operations on Toms Fork Road near Eskdale on Cabin Creek for the layoff of 65 workers, set to take place in March.

Panther Creek Mining, which operates surface and deep mines in Kanawha and Boone counties, has been owned by Blackhawk Mining of Lexington, Kentucky, since October 2015.

"It is truly unfortunate that we continue to suffer critical job losses in the mining industry in Kanawha County and for that matter, the state of West Virginia," said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango. "I am saddened for these employees and their families." 

