Legislators weigh costs, benefits of publishing legal ads

Legislators Monday debated the costs and benefits of a perennial issue at the Capitol: to reduce or eliminate requirements that state, county and municipal governments publish legal notices in local newspapers.
Discussions Monday in the interim Joint Standing Committee on Finance balanced issues of cost burdens on cities and counties with the importance of legal ads to provide government transparency and keep West Virginians informed.
Several legislators raised concerns that proposals to move legal ads — which cover a wide gamut of government functions, from budgets, hearing notices, court orders, sample ballots, zoning and land-use changes, trustee sales, foreclosures, to delinquent tax lists — entirely to web-based systems would penalize senior citizens and others without internet access, as well as those who prefer to read printed newspapers.
“Certainly, we’re looking to control wasteful spending, but this is not that. These are important costs to inform our citizens,” said Delegate Daryl Cowles, R-Morgan.
“I’m just very concerned about reaching people online,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone. “I’m just afraid we’re going to disenfranchise some of the people used to print media.”
Travis Blosser, executive director of the West Virginia Municipal League, questioned whether legal ads are reaching sufficient numbers of citizens for the cost.
He gave the examples of Parkerburg and Oak Hill, municipalities that he said are paying about 66 cents per subscriber for legal ads — ads that he suggested are failing to reach a majority of residents in those cities.
However, West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith said Blosser was assuming that each subscription is read by only one person, and that the actual readership is “incredibly higher.”
A typical subscriber household has 2.3 readers, he said.
Jonathan Adler, executive director of the West Virginia Association of Counties, said publication of multiple-page delinquent tax lists is a significant cost item for many counties, running $60,000 or more a year.
Smith noted that costs of publishing delinquent tax lists are at least partially offset by publication fees the counties charge to people when they pay their delinquent taxes.
He said the fallacy of cost savings of shifting from legal ads to a legal notice database is the assumption that there are no costs to setting up or maintaining websites.
Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, an advocate of moving legal notices to the web, said, “This is about being able to communicate to as many people as we can in the state of West Virginia. We all have cellphones.”
Smith said state newspapers are at various stages of incorporating legal ads onto their websites, although he noted there are still a handful of weeklies that do not have an internet presence.
Asked whether some weeklies depend on legal ads to survive, Smith said the loss of that revenue would have the same impact as losing a regular retail customer.
“That’s an economic factor that makes it more difficult to operate a newspaper in a small, rural area,” he said.
He noted that legal ad rates are set by state law, and are much lower than commercial ad rates.
Smith said that, to date, there are no news deserts in West Virginia, with residents of each county having access to at least one newspaper.