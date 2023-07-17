Jeb Corey, CEO of Link Automotive, said Monday was the day to show off the company’s new headquarters.
“We wanted to talk about the solar panels and how we’re trying to move forward with [our] electric fleet, and then talk about our services, too,” he said.
The approximately 12,000- square-foot building is located in the 300 block of 21st Street West, in North Charleston, on about two acres of land, Corey said.
“When we first moved into the building, it needed a ton of work,” he said. “So when we put the new roof on, we installed 120 solar panels that produce 50 megawatts of power, which is more energy than this business consumes.”
Link Automotive started as a fleet service provider. Corey says they plan to move towards an all-electric fleet.
“We believe we can constantly improve the building, improve the community and improve jobs,” he said. “That’s really the goal behind everything we’re doing.”
The back side of the building has three garage bays with lifts. It also offers an event space and lots of parking.
“We wanted to be ready for the future,” Corey said. “We have a huge event space so that we could have people come if you want to do a lunch and learn about your vehicle or somebody else wants to have an event here, you can.”
Corey says the business services come in three different links.
“So you’ve got Link transportation, which is for the most part, a local rideshare entity,” he explained. “But what’s great about that program is it’s more flexible than I think anything else out there. So, if you have your own car and you want to use your own car, you can do that.
“If you want to use our car, you can do that. If you want to use our car for the ride sharing opportunities, food delivery stuff, courier stuff, you can do that too. We have tons of cash work, credit card work and account works. It’s a super dynamic system to make sure that drivers make as much money as they possibly can.”
Corey says there is a Link local.
“Link local is a whole little app that tells you kind of what’s going on with community events, other small businesses, shops, restaurants and things of that nature,” he said. “We really want to link the community together ... and if you need a ride, we’ll get you there as well.”
Corey says Link auto opens up resources to other small fleet companies and anyone who needs work done to their car.
“We take care of a fleet, we know what it takes to keep a fleet moving,” Corey said. “Whether it’s an oil change or state inspection sticker, anybody can come and use these facilities. And we’ve got some cool state-of-the-art technology to make sure that you’re up to date on what’s happening with the vehicle.
“So we say, ‘Hey, this is what’s wrong with the car. This is the fix. This is what it’s gonna cost.’ All that comes as a text, you can approve it, you can decline it. Very transparent, very neat.”
Corey said the whole idea behind Link Automotive is to pull all this technology together, make it easy for the community to come together and try to help small entrepreneurs sustain in today’s environment.
“We have been modifying all these brands slowly over the last couple years,” he said. “So we decided, hey, we need to have a launch event that says okay, everything is here. It’s in place. It’s done. Let’s let people know where we are, what to do and all that stuff. So that’s what we’ve done here today.”
The company currently has 10 employees and about 20 to 30 independent contractor drivers. They are currently looking to hire more.
“We probably need about 20 to 30 more, as well as actively hiring for other positions,” Corey said. “We can easily double the size of our transportation services.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the city appreciates Corey’s vision.
“What he has done with this space has been monumental,” she said. “We have here in Charleston people with vision. People who are motivated to not only improve their community, but do it in a way where they see a void. Jeb saw that ... he saw the void in our community, saw a void in this industry and decided to fill that void.”
