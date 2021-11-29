Goodwill is not usually a place where one makes a beeline for, say, men’s button-up white shirts, finds two or three that have been worn lightly, and bolts for the door. Only the most focused, dull and void-of-nostalgia folks would do that, Jamie Davis said.
“You never come into Goodwill looking for any particular thing,” Davis said at Charleston's West Side Goodwill store on a sunny, chilly Monday morning. “You like to find things that put a smile on your face. That’s the whole point of it. There are very few things at this point in my life that put a smile on my face, and thrift shopping is one of them.”
A recent gem turned out to be a replica of the He-Man/Masters of the Universe puzzle that he and his brother had put together a long time ago, all still in plastic. Davis put it together, glued it, then glued it to a corkboard. It’s on his wall. He’s got a picture on his phone.
“Some people will spend four or five hours in here,” retail director Kassia Lilly said. “They’ll get stuff, then wait for another delivery to show up.”
While other businesses are struggling with the supply line ravages of COVID-19, Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley Inc. is unfazed. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) does not suffer while supplies are entombed in a metal container on some ship idling outside the port of Los Angeles. Its used inventory is dumped effortlessly, painlessly, right outside the 215 Virginia St. W. address, tumbling forth from Mitsubishi Mirages and Cadillac Escalades alike.
And as most anyone knows, Goodwill — because of its reach, nationwide brand and ease of drop off — is a mecca for true, “gently loved” clothing, as the people there put it. It possesses the dimensions of a regular department store, with merchandise color coded and most sizes in the right place.
It’s hardly only clothing the organization sells, though. A quick glance Monday revealed a child’s left-handed baseball glove, a sturdy coffee table that needed only a little paint and the always-present smattering of mattresses. Recliners, sofas and loveseats are no strangers, either.
Goodwill Industries-Kanawha covers a 20-county area, from Putnam to Pocahontas to Mercer to Wood. COVID-19 has created an advantageous business environment for the nonprofit, which has never struggled for existence in low-income West Virginia. These days, aside from the supply line issue, perhaps people are still watching their spending as jobs go unfilled.
In the past 18 months, the West Side location has experienced sales increases of about 30%, said Megan Diehl, Goodwill Industries-Kanawha director of marketing and communications. Territory-wide, the largest sales increase in the COVID-19 era is not the West Side store but the one in Teays Valley, in Putnam County, which renovated in March. Store officials held a grand reopening. And there was much rejoicing.
“We are absolutely an organization that has grown through COVID,” Diehl said.
Besides the Teays Valley renovation, new Goodwill stores to open lately are Bluefield in July and St. Albans in November. One on the south side of Parkersburg will take flight in early January.
Retail stores aren’t the sum of Goodwill’s mission. It also runs “Prosperity Centers,” which cater to citizens’ career development needs. From there, they might end up a contracted employee in janitorial or factory work.
Since the pandemic began, employment has doubled agency-wide, to 700. About 500 work the retail side of the operation, which is what most people think of when the subject is Goodwill. The starting wage is $11 an hour. Nonprofits do not pay federal income taxes, sales taxes or property taxes.
“Our customers know they’re getting a good bargain, and we’re fortunate to have generous donors,” Diehl said. “A lot of people support our mission.”
Diehl opined that some folks, pent up a good deal since March 2020, had time to take stock of what they could get rid of. Younger people, say ages 20 to 35, are more sustainability conscious, she said, and might like the idea of repurposing goods.
Joyce Mechling, 69, of Clay County, saw her mission off to a flying start Monday. She proudly clutched a pair of Fila leather sneakers, slightly used, for $3.99.
“I wish we had a Goodwill in Clay County,” she said. “Me and my sister love them. I love seeing what I can find every time I come in here.”